Who is the jewel of Palmeiras who scored more than 100 goals at the base and already scored in the professional at just 17 years old

Giovani, 17, scored the 2nd goal for Palmeiras in the 3-1 victory over Cuiabá, last Tuesday, in the Brazilian Championship

Last Tuesday, the palm trees he selected a team made up only of reserves and boys from the base, but he still won a good 3-1 victory over Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal, for the Brazilian Championship.

One of the main highlights of the match was the forward Giovani, only 17 years, which started as a starter and corresponded with a beautiful goal at 30 of the initial stage, which was his 1st by the professional team of Verdão.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The southpaw had already played a few games for Alviverde in the Campeonato Paulista this year, to gain shooting and experience, but later returned to base. He continued to show great performance and gained another chance in the adult team last Tuesday.

As is customary in his still short career, he did not disappoint.

“It was a great game. The first (goal) we never forget, right? Representing Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras is a high point in the career of any player, the current champion of the Libertadores, and even more to score a goal with the crowd together away from home. Without words,” said Giovani, after the match in Cuiabá.

O ESPN.com.br heard people from the base of Verdão, who praised the young man a lot, describing Giovani as “a big boy“, “humble” and “kind hearted“. The article also raised other interesting facts about the boy.

Giovani celebrates after scoring for Palmeiras over Cuiabá Cesar Greco/Ag Palmeiras

Discover a little of the jewel of Palmeiras:

Arrival at Palmeiras at age 10

Born in Itaquaquecetuba, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, Giovani arrived at Palmeiras in 2014 to join the club’s under-10, focused on the transition from futsal to field football, and went through all the other categories until he burst in 2020, when, playing for the U-17 and U-20 at the same time, he was the overall top scorer of the base alviverde with 14 goals.

Such performance attracted the attention of coach Abel Ferreira, who brought him to train among professionals in the 2021 season. Now, there are 12 games and one goal for the main team alviverde in the year, with performances in Brasileirão, Paulistão and Libertadores.

base scorer

In the 2021 season of the base, Giovani had 15 games and 4 goals for the U-17 and 11 games and 6 goals for the U-20, being the second top scorer in the squad at the Paulista U-20. It is worth mentioning that he is already one of the holders of the Palestinian under-20 team, even though he is old enough to play for the under-17 team.

In total, Giovani has more than 100 goals and several titles won by the training categories of Palmeiras, such as Paulista U-11, Paulista U-15, Tokyo U-14 International Cup (Japan), We Love Football U-15 Tournament ( Italy), Jeju U-15 Tournament (South Korea), among others.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

star’s nickname Premier League

At the base of Palmeira, Giovani was affectionately nicknamed “mahrez“in honor of the Algerian striker Riyadh Mahrez, champion of Premier League like Leicester and today star of Manchester City.

The nickname came because the boy has a style of play similar to the African: a left-hander who likes to play on the right, cut in and finish with precision. His goal against Cuiabá was even scored that way.

MD Boss fan

Giovani is a big fan of rapper From Rio MD Chief, one of the fashion names in the Brazilian music scene.

At the base, by the way, the player usually celebrates his goals imitating the steps that the music star makes in his videos.

Tribute to grandma

Last Tuesday’s goal was special for Giovani for another reason: he was able to honor his grandmother, who died in November.

“Recently, I lost my grandmother and I told her: ‘Grandma, hold a little so you can see me playing pro‘. Unfortunately, she’s not here, but I’m sure she’s very happy there in heaven”, he celebrated, emotional, after the match.