Who is Xiomara Castro, 1st woman president of Honduras who returns the left to power

Abhishek Pratap 5 hours ago News Comments Off on Who is Xiomara Castro, 1st woman president of Honduras who returns the left to power 4 Views

Xiomara Castro and supporters

Credit, Reuters

Photo caption,

Xiomara Castro already celebrated the election result on Sunday

She was first lady, twice a candidate and will now be president.

Xiomara Castro, from the left-wing Freedom and Refoundation (Libre) party and married to ousted president Manuel Zelaya, won elections in Honduras, becoming the first woman to lead the country.

His victory ends 12 years of conservative rule and represents the Honduran left’s return to power for the first time since Zelaya was ousted in a right-backed coup in 2009.

After two days of uncertainty due to the slow counting of votes, Nasry Asfura, candidate of the ruling National Party (PN) acknowledged the defeat and congratulated Castro.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Beautician gets distracted and burns client’s face

Asli Ilhan (Credit: Reproduction) Asli Ilhan, 42, went to an aesthetic clinic for a laser …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved