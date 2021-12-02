Who is Xiomara Castro, 1st woman president of Honduras who returns the left to power

8 hours ago

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Xiomara Castro already celebrated the election result on Sunday

She was first lady, twice a candidate and will now be president.

Xiomara Castro, from the left-wing Freedom and Refoundation (Libre) party and married to ousted president Manuel Zelaya, won elections in Honduras, becoming the first woman to lead the country.

His victory ends 12 years of conservative rule and represents the Honduran left’s return to power for the first time since Zelaya was ousted in a right-backed coup in 2009.

After two days of uncertainty due to the slow counting of votes, Nasry Asfura, candidate of the ruling National Party (PN) acknowledged the defeat and congratulated Castro.

“Nasry Asfura Zablah, PN candidate, accepts the will of the people, recognizes Libre’s victory in coalition and my triumph as president-elect of HN (Honduras). Thank you!” wrote Castro on his personal Twitter account.

“People, I will not disappoint you! With my promises, we are going to return to the democratic order,” he added.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Hondurans went to the polls on Sunday (28/11)

On Sunday night (Nov 28), when everything indicated that his advantage was wide, Castro, 62, said: “We are going to form a government of reconciliation, peace and justice. We are going to start a process to guarantee a participatory democracy, a direct democracy”.

Xiomara Castro had already celebrated the election result on the same Sunday.

The former first lady promised: “I will convene a dialogue with all sectors of Honduran society so that we can use common positions and form the minimum bases for the next government.”

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Xiomara Castro and Nasry Asfura vie for presidency

Castro, dressed in red and black, ended her Sunday speech with the phrase “always to victory”, one of the most used by the Cuban Revolution (1953-1959) in a context in which his rivals accused his party of being communist.

One of the campaign slogans of his opponent, Nasry Asfura, was “homeland yes, communism no”.

Castro has been supportive of controversial issues such as abortion, which he defends under three conditions, and also a closer relationship with China — Honduras is traditionally linked to the United States.

key agreements

In order to get the right out of power, Castro formed a broad coalition, involving the National Opposition Union of Honduras (Unoh), led by Salvador Nasralla, vice-president on his ticket, as well as other parties.

During the presidential campaign, Nasralla, the country’s most famous sports narrator, proposed a “refounding of Honduras” with a government program aimed at reforming several laws from the previous term. It even proposed the convening of a Constituent Assembly to amend the Honduran Constitution.

Addressing his supporters on Sunday night (Nov 28), he said his victory would mean ending “corruption, drug trafficking and death squads”. And he added that he will not disappoint “women” and that he will demand respect for them, “as well as for what they most want: children and childhood.”

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Salvador Nasralla and Xiomara Castro formed a key alliance

He also proposed legalizing abortion under certain circumstances and extending social programs.

Nasralla also promised to revoke the Organic Law on Employment and Economic Development Zones (ZEDE), approved in May this year and establishing areas of the national territory subject to a “special regime” in which investors are responsible for fiscal policy, security and conflict resolution, among other attributions.

“To generate employment and development in the country, we do not need to sell our sovereignty. We are going to generate that hope that the people demand,” he said during the campaign.

Castro will take over the reins of government at a difficult time for the country, shaken by the coronavirus pandemic, mass migration and the effects of various natural disasters.

In fiscal year 2021 (which runs from October 2020 to September 2021), Honduras was the second nation with the highest number of immigrants detained on the US southern border. There were about 320 thousand, an increase of 670% compared to 2020 and a number lower only than that of Mexico (655,594).

In addition, President Juan Orlando Hernández’s outgoing National Party (PN) has been at the center of several allegations of drug trafficking and corruption, which he denies.

His brother was sentenced this year to life in prison in the United States for drug trafficking, and Hernández himself is at risk of being extradited and tried in that country for the same reason after his term ends.

Castro was born in 1959 into a family of farmers. At age 16, she married her cousin Manuel Zelaya and they both settled in the region of Olancho, where they had five children. She has a degree in Business Administration.

Her name began to ring out nationally along with that of her husband, who came to government initially presenting himself as the center-right candidate of the Liberal Party (PLH) and later established himself in the left camp.

In 2005, as part of Zelaya’s presidential campaign, Castro made her first foray into politics, organizing the women’s arm of the Liberal Party of Honduras in the Catacamas region. He also participated in several rallies.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Manuel Zelaya, Castro’s husband, was deposed in a coup in 2009

After several months of political crisis between the different powers and a failed attempt to change the Constitution so that he could be re-elected, Zelaya was ousted in July 2009 by a group of military personnel supported by Congress.

They broke into his home in the Honduran capital, Tegucigalpa, at dawn and sent him still in his pajamas on a flight to Costa Rica. The deportation was not authorized by the Justice, responsible for issuing the arrest warrant carried out by the Army.

At the time, the UN considered Zelaya’s removal a “military coup”, despite the fact that he was accused by the opposition of several crimes. Several countries in Latin America, including Brazil, then ruled by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, also defended his restoration to power.

Zelaya returned to Honduras in secret and spent four months living at the Brazilian embassy in Tegucigalpa before embarking for the Dominican Republic with a safe-conduct issued by the new government.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Castro ran for presidency twice

In November of that year, new elections were called in Honduras and, despite Zelaya’s requests for Hondurans to boycott the election, the population went to the polls in large numbers and elected a new president, Porfírio “Pepe” Lobo.

But Castro had already made headlines in the international press when, after the coup, he marched in Tegucigalpa to demand his husband’s reinstatement in office.

Thus, he became one of the most visible faces of the National Popular Resistance Front (FNRP), which sought to bring Zelaya back to power.

It was then that he began to accumulate more coreligionists and opponents alike.

From that moment on, she came to be seen as a political figure to be recognized in a country where power is traditionally exercised by men.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, In July 2012, Castro launched his first presidential candidacy for the Free Party, created with her husband

way to the presidency

Three years later, in July 2012, she launched her first presidential candidacy for the Free Party, created with her husband.

At the time, she lost elections to the current president, Juan Orlando Hernández, re-elected when Castro returned to the polls as Nasralla’s running mate in 2017.

Initially, the former first lady decided to present her candidacy for Libre in the elections four years ago, but later decided to side with Nasralla in elections marked not only by the questioning of the results, but also by the narrow margin that gave Hernández the victory.

Re-election is not allowed under the Honduran Constitution, but the Constitutional Court authorized Hernández to run for a second term.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Juan Orlando Hernández was denounced by the US court for alleged links to drug trafficking

Since then, Castro has become one of the biggest critics of the current government, which he describes as a “dictatorship” and accuses of being “corrupt”. Hernández is accused of drug trafficking in the United States.

Earlier this year, Castro re-launched his candidacy after announcing his presidential aspirations in late 2020.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Xiomara Castro and Manuel Zelaya in archival image

Unlike other candidates, she has never been associated with corruption cases, although her husband has been accused of doing so during his rule, which he has always denied.

Now in power, his challenges transcend the political and economic problems and climate disasters of recent years.

Honduras is one of the poorest and most violent nations in the Americas, with a high crime and poverty rate that affects almost 70% of its 9.5 million inhabitants.

Castro will take power on Jan. 27 as the first woman to govern the country. She will do so under the shadow of her husband’s government, deposed in 2009.