Who loves forgives! Remo fans lines up for tickets | Sport Para | Online Diary

After the Bicolor party at Re-Pa, filling the Curuzu Stadium, in the first game of the Copa Verde semifinal, Leão wants to give back in the same coin, filling Baenão, which, analyzing the season, would be nothing new for the Blue Phenomenon.

Tickets for the second game of the Copa Verde semifinal, which this time will be at Banpará Baenão, with a single crowd, have started to be sold since the morning of this Thursday (2). The points of sale are at the official Remo stores and also at the Concept Store Rei da Amazônia (Volt).

Since the beginning of the morning, Leão fans have already been moving around in the club’s official stores, with a large number of azulinos who want to try, for the first time, to win the competition, but above all, to defeat their biggest rivals.

AVAILABLE TICKETS AND PRICES

In all, 7,700 tickets are available, equivalent to 50% of the capacity of the Evandro Almeida Stadium. Remembering that this number includes supporters, promotions (Jogo da Luz) and gratuities.

Tickets are priced at R$30 for the Almirante grandstand and 25, seat for R$50, separate box for R$80 and a half for R$15.

WHAT DO YOU NEED?

To enter the stadium, you will need proof of vaccination (two doses or one dose from Jansen), in addition to CPF and Identity Card (RG).

THE GAME

The teams face off again this Saturday (4), starting at 17:00, at Estádio Banpará Baenão. Full coverage in real time, you can follow it here on DOL!

