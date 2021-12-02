WHO: Ômicron may decrease effectiveness of vaccines against infection – News

Vaccines against Covid-19 they may be less effective in preventing infection and the symptomatic development of the disease in cases of the Ômicron variant, however they seem to maintain protection rates against severe forms, indicated this Wednesday (1) the WHO (World Health Organization).

In the weekly epidemiological bulletin, the UN agency (United Nations) reported that it has received positive notifications of the new coronavirus strain from about 20 countries and recognized that some of its mutations “could increase its transmission capacity and allow a certain degree escape from immunity”.

The WHO, however, explains that the evidence obtained so far is limited, given the small number of cases, since, of the 800,000 analyzes carried out by the global network of Gisaid laboratories in the last 60 days, only 14 are from Ômicron, which represents 0.001%.

The vast majority of cases remain the Delta variant. According to the agency, 99.8%. Even so, due to the possibility that the new strain is more contagious and resistant to vaccines, the WHO will maintain the global risk alert for Ômicron, in the classification of “very high”.

In addition, the organization reiterated its call for vaccination to be accelerated across the planet, especially among at-risk groups that have not yet been immunized. Data were also requested from laboratories that sequence cases of the new variant, in order to better understand the range and characteristics of the strain.

The orientation for the population to maintain the usual safety measures, including the use of a mask and physical distance, whenever possible, was also reinforced.