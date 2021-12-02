‘Who would have guessed’ · TV News

With a nose for a spy, Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will discover that Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) jumps the fence and betrays Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) with Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The villain will put the pieces together as she recalls several suspicious situations between the girl and the advisor. “Who would have thought?”, the seamstress will joke in the telenovela at six on Globo.

The princess of Little Africa will solve the riddle about her lover’s wife when she is alone sewing in her studio. Thoughtfully, she will remember the day she caught Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) and the lawyer nearby in Tonico’s office.

“I was teaching Dol… Dona Dolores. Teaching her to dance”, recalls the viper, in a flashback, about the response of Lota’s son (Paula Cohen). At the time, the now dressmaker asked where the captives were, and Dolores, embarrassed, told them they had gone shopping.

“What the hell! So that was it,” Zayla will fire after the recall. Then come other scenes with thoughts of the evil woman on the day Dolores took a hidden key. “Dolores and Nélio, who would have guessed…”, Samuel’s ex-fiancée (Michel Gomes) will note.

This won’t be the first time that Cândida’s daughter (Dani Ornellas) unravels a mystery in the serial of Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. She also pieced together the puzzle about her ex’s life and found out that he was actually Jorge. At the time, the villain used the information to blackmail Pilar.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

