Will Smith’s Oscar-winning Movie Worth Watching? TV News

Nominated for two Oscars, Will Smith is in search of the first statuette of his career with King Richard: Creating Champions. The film tells the story of Serena and Venus Williams, American sisters who became world tennis legends. The protagonist of the feature film, the actor is well rated to appear among the names that will compete for the biggest prize in the film industry.

For sports fans hoping to see an in-depth biopic about the Williams sisters’ careers, the film may disappoint. Despite telling the trajectory of athletes before becoming famous, the focus of the film is Richard Williams, the famous (and infamous) father of the girls who fought in various ways for them to achieve success with their talents.

The plot begins in the 1980s and shows still children Serena and Venus living with their family in Compton, a city in Los Angeles county inhabited by the black community and known for being the “cradle” of American rap. At the time, junior athletes practiced on the local tennis court under the command of their parents.

Richard (Smith) and the woman Oracene (Aunjanue Ellis) have been training the girls since they were little. The pair noted that their daughters were good at tennis and showed rare potential. However, in the 1980s the United States — and especially Compton — suffered from structural racism even more openly than today.

Aware he said, the Williams patriarch did everything and more to make his daughters thrive. As a sport, tennis has always been an elitist, white-dominated sport, and the chances for black athletes to gain an opportunity were very rare.

DISCLOSURE/WARNER BROS

The great merit of King Richard, led by filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men), is to exalt the work of Serena and Venus’s father without going beyond their excesses. Despite being very present and affectionate with his daughters, the patriarch exaggerated his protection and reaped the athletes’ wishes without any discussion.

The firm attitude left Richard imprinted in the memory of both his daughters and tennis coaches, players and media professionals. His relationship with Paul Cohen (Tony Goldwyn) and Rick Macci (Jon Bernthal) was one of respect, but he demanded that the last word on young women’s careers was always his.

Will Smith has proven himself a good actor on more than one occasion, but in King Richard he regains space to show that he is capable of mastering his scenes with precision. His performance is capable of causing commotion and anger, just like the patriarch’s attitudes in real life.

In the shoes of tennis legends, Saniyya Sidney (Venus) and Demi Singleton (Serena) are less prominent — the latter being overlooked for much of the film. With the focus mostly on Richard, who has more room to steal the show is Aunjanue Ellis. In one of the best sequels in the film, the Williams’ matriarch is the only one able to put her husband in his rightful place when he was facing an ego crisis.

In the end, King Richard does not reinvent the wheel of the genre. As a biopic, the film has a generic narrative supported by the great performance of its protagonist and interest in the origins of two great athletes in the history of the sport. Luckily for Will Smith — and, who knows, for the delight of the Academy — the whole work could result in a new chance for the actor to take home an Oscar.

Watch the King Richard subtitled trailer: