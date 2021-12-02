With an eye on elections, Facebook launches protection against hacker targets in Brazil – 02/12/2021

Meta, owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, announced today that it will make available in Brazil as of Thursday (2) the “Facebook Protect”, a tool recommended for use by Internet users considered possible targets of malicious hackers, such as rights defenders human beings, journalists, politicians and government officials.

According to the company, these are the main profiles chosen by cybercriminals, especially during an electoral period, such as the one approaching Brazil. The country is included in the initiative’s expansion process alongside more than 50 nations.

Facebook Protect was used for the first time in the world in 2018, and was consolidated in the US elections of 2020. Currently, more than 1 million people received notification from the social network to subscribe to the tool, and thus have more security in your account.

How does Facebook Protect work

According to Meta, Facebook will notify Internet users who are able to participate in the initiative by means of a notification on their profile on the social network.

When you sign up, your account will be enabled for two-factor authentication, something already available to anyone. The difference is that Facebook Protect forces the user to use the account protection tool and makes this feature simpler. Meta, however, does not make it clear how this authentication facility operates.

“Two-factor authentication—mainly through third-party authentication applications—improves the security of your online accounts significantly. Right now, anyone can — and should — enable this functionality,” explained Meta in a note.

According to the company, forcing two-factor authentication when joining Facebook Protect is because “this feature has historically been little used on the internet — even by people with a higher risk of being targeted by malicious hackers, such as this is the case of journalists, activists and political candidates, among others”.

To date, Facebook Protect’s worldwide enablement requirement has caused more than 90% of notified users to adopt two-factor authentication. The idea is to raise this rate even more.

The initiative also makes it mandatory that all page administrators have authorization to publish on them, in addition to requiring that they use only one profile on the social network and that it is not fake, such as a fictional or anonymous character, but authentic.

“The authorization to publish on the page requires the people who manage these fanpages to secure their accounts with two-factor authentication and confirm the primary country of location. In addition, it requires administrators to manage the page using a profile with the real name, that it is the only profile of the individual on the platform”, explains Meta, on the Facebook Protect page.