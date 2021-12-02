With Atlético-MG almost champion after 50 years, what are the biggest fasts of the big leagues around the world

Atlético-MG needs a victory over Bahia, this Thursday (2), in Salvador, to end a 50-year fast without winning the Brazilian Championship. Only alvinegro title was in 1971

O Atlético-MG it is to a screeching victory in the fan’s throat for 50 years. This Thursday (2), Hulk’s team has another chance to confirm the title of Brazilian championship.

To do this, just defeat the Bahia at Arena Fonte Nova, at 6 pm (from Brasília).

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Winning the Brasileirão is an athletic obsession, as the only club title in the tournament was in 1971, just the first of the so-called modern era of competition. They are 78 points in the current season, against 70 of Flamengo, runner-up and the only one with remote chances of spoiling the alvinegra party.

As soon as they confirm the cup, Atlético-MG will leave a very uncomfortable group: that of biggest fasts of the main soccer leagues in the world. And who remains on the list that Rooster is about to leave?

See below for the large lines of Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, France, Holland, England, Italy, Portugal and Uruguay.

Content sponsored by Claro, Ford, Sportingbet and Ipiranga

GERMANY

If only the ‘Bundesliga Era’, created in 1962, is counted, the biggest fast belongs to the Munich 1860, champion in the 1965/66 season. But in the pre-league era, the club with the longest standing in line is the union berlin, champion in the distant year of 1905.

Other historic fasts in Germany are: Freiburg (1907), Greuther Furth (1929), Hertha Berlin (1931), Fortune Dusseldorf (1933), Dresden (1944), Mannheim (1949), Hannover (1954), Rot-Weiss Essen (1955), Schalke 04 (1958), Borussia Monchengladbach (1976/77), Cologne (1977/78) and Hamburg (1982/83).

Bayern with the 1965-66 German Cup trophy Horstmüller/ullstein bild via Getty Images

ARGENTINA

Between old and new formulas, the club with the longest standing in line for national titles in Argentine football is the Chacarita Juniors, champion in 1969.

There are also other clubs that haven’t celebrated in a while. These are the cases of Huracán (1973), Quilmes (1978), Iron Rail (1984), Rosario Central (1986/87) and even the independent (2002).

BRAZIL

The longest fast in Brazilian Championships belongs to Atlético-MG, as the trophy has not gone to the club since 1971. If it wins the title tonight, Galo will leave the top of the ranking for the Guarani, champion in 1978.

Then appear: International (1979), Coritiba (1985), sport (1987), Bahia (1988), Botafogo (1995) and Guild (1996).

Hulk celebrates Atlético-MG’s goal against Fluminense Pedro Souza / Athletic

SPAIN

Spanish football has very few champion clubs: just nine. So, the longer fast belongs to the Betis, winner in season 1934/35.

Behind Denilson’s former team, Marcos Assunção and many other Brazilians, appear Seville (1945/46), real society (1981/82) and Athletic Bilbao (1983/84).

Sevilla champion with LaLiga cup 1945-46 Seville FC

FRANCE

In France, the curious thing is that the biggest fasts belong to clubs that were extinct a long time ago: Olympique Lillois, champion in 1932/33, and Roubaix-Tourcoing, trophy owner in 1946/47.

Among active teams, the longest line belongs to the Racing Club, champion in 1935/36 and that today disputes amateur divisions in the country. Other bad brands are: Sochaux (1937/38), Seven (1938/39), nice (1958/59), Reims (1961/62), Strasbourg (1978/79) and Saint-Etienne (1980/81).

NETHERLANDS

Another case that the queue belongs to those who play amateur divisions today: the HVV Den Haag, champion in 1913/14 and that he never lifted the national trophy again. There is also the RAP, winner in 1898/99, but extinct in 1914.

To complete the line, there are two clubs that have not won the Dutch first division for a while are: Go Ahead Eagles (1932/33) and Sparta Rotterdam (1958/59).

ENGLAND

In the hottest football on the planet today, the biggest drought is the Preston North End, champion in 1889/90, well before the creation of the Premier League. The team is currently at the Championship, which represents the second division.

Among the top clubs in the country, they also live in line: Sheffield United (1897/98), West Bromwich (1919/20), Newcastle (1926/27), Sunderland (1935/36), tottenham (1960/61), Nottingham Forest (1977/78), Aston Villa (1980/81) and Everton (1986/87).

Tottenham team with Premier League and FA Cup cups won in 1960-61 Getty Images

ITALY

O casale, currently in the fourth national division, owns the longest fast in the italian championship. The club was champion in 1913/14 season.

Since then, other clubs have also created a long line. Are they: Genoa (1923/24), Bologna (1963/64), Fiorentina (1968/69), Cagliari (1969/70) and Turin (1975/76). Leader of the current season, the napoli tries the first title since the season 1989/90.

PORTUGAL

As in Spain, the number of Portuguese champions is small: only five clubs. The “title” of the longest fast belongs to the Belenenses, who won by last time in 1945/46. Then the Good view, in 2000/01, while the sporting, defending champion, broke last season a 19 year series without the league.

URUGUAY

In Uruguayan football, the one who has not raised the national championship for a long time is the River Plate, since 1914. Other important fasts belong to Ramp Juniors (1927) and Montevideo Wanderers (1931).