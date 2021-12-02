With falling GDP, the trajectory of the economy gains a square root shape; see chart | Economy

With yet another negative result of GDP (Gross Domestic Product), the Brazilian economy is in technical recession at the end of 2021, evidencing the loss of breath of the recovery even with the greater circulation of people on the streets and the end of restrictive measures launched in the country to stop the spread of the pandemic.

After having managed to recover at the beginning of the year the pre-pandemic level, economic activity lost traction and stagnated since the 2nd quarter: from April to June, there was a decrease of 0.4%, while from July to September, of 0.1% , according to data released this Thursday (2) by the IBGE.

In place of the “V” loop announced by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, the GDP recovery started to take on a different format, which has been called by economists “square root”, once the economy started to walk sideways, below the trend prior to the arrival of Covid-19 and still far from the record level reached in 2014.

In the view of economists heard by g1, despite the new technical recession, the current picture can also be called stagflation in the face of the combination of flat GDP and sky-high inflation.

And, amidst still high unemployment, falling income, the end of aid programs and the interest rate moving towards the double-digit level, the assessment is that the country is at risk of recording a further retraction in 2022 or having a rate near-zero growth, well below the average for the global economy.

“The economy is at a standstill and is not much different from a stagflation. The process of overcoming the pandemic in terms of GDP has not yet been finalized and it still hasn’t had the strength to return to the pre-pandemic growth trend. That’s why I say it’s a ‘ Incomplete V’, similar to a square root”, says economist Silvia Matos, coordinator of the Macro Bulletin of Ibre/FGV.

Necton’s chief economist, André Perfeito, is another who highlights the “square root” format of the economy’s trajectory.

“A preliminary reading of the data confirms the ‘square root’ hypothesis I have been arguing for some time.; after a strong recovery, the economy does not find support and walks sideways and even falls”, he points out.

“There are no new elements that give dynamism to the economy. We are in a high inflationary process that robs families of income, and this causes the wage bill to fall in real terms. In other words, there is less money on the GDP table”, he says .

Economists often use the alphabet to visually explain the trajectory of economic recovery or growth over time. Some of the letters used are V, U, L and W. See the chart below:

For the economist at Itaú BBA Luka Barbosa, regardless of the letter of the alphabet, the trajectory of the GDP shows that the Brazilian economy stopped even before it managed to surpass the pre-pandemic level, at the end of 2019.

“The V occurred. The level of GDP fell sharply at the height of the pandemic and in the 1st quarter of this year it had already returned. The point is, once it got to that level, it actually stagnated.“, says Barbosa.

He further notes that, given the classic “square root” format, the economy would have to have passed the pre-slump point before it came to a standstill.

Itaú BBA projects that the stagflation scenario should continue at least until the end of the year, with GDP having zero variation in the 4th quarter and inflation closing 2021 at 10.1%.

Economists point out that the current picture not from a traditional recession or stagflation, since sectors such as services grew strongly in the 3rd quarter and the trend is for them to continue advancing, as activities such as those associated with leisure and tourism have not yet managed to recover from the losses of the pandemic and tend to benefit in some measure of the ‘spring effect’ of the reopening of the economy.

The services sector has not yet recovered from the losses caused by the pandemic

Average worker income has decreased for 4 quarters and is the lowest since the end of 2012

“This growth that we are seeing in services is coming from an opening of the economy. If it hadn’t been for this cyclical recovery, GDP in the 3rd quarter would probably be worse”, says Matos.

Even with the prospect of a slowdown in inflation due to greater monetary tightening, the assessment is that a relief from the rise in prices will not come anytime soon. The financial market started to project an IPCA of 5% for 2022 – the limit of the government’s target ceiling for next year. As for the GDP, the average of the forecasts point to an increase of 4.78% in 2021 and 0.58% in 2022, below the global average.

“The inflationary process will be persistent until the beginning of next year. You can’t think of it any other way. If you don’t, in the next Focus survey report, the projection has already broken the ceiling. There’s no way to imagine good news from the point of view of activity , mainly because interest rates should continue to rise a lot”, says Perfeito, noting that the increase in the Selic rate has a direct effect on the cost of credit, which ends up affecting both household consumption and corporate investments.

For now, projections point to GDP growth in the 1st quarter of 2022, supported mainly by agribusiness.

In the scenario projected by Itaú, the economy would grow by 0.5% in the first 3 months of the year, but would start to decline as of the 2nd quarter of 2022, with GDP falling by 0.5% in the year.

“We estimate that there will be a contraction in economic activity over the next year. But it is a mild recession, not something like that cycle of 2015, 2016, when GDP dropped by more than 3%”, says Barbosa.

Already the Ibre/FGV projects a rise of 0.7%, but also does not rule out new quarters followed by retraction in 2022.

“More than the square root, what worries is the deceleration of growth even before the GDP returns to the previous trend. The second quarter of 2022 I think will be a disaster, it can’t be a good year. Inheritance for 2023 will be very bad”, says Matos.

A survey by the economist based on the average growth of the Brazilian economy between 2017 and 2019 shows that the GDP trajectory is still well below the trend observed before the arrival of Covid-19. See chart below:

“The Brazilian economy is decelerating more than the world average. We would have to be returning to the previous growth trend. The complete V would be to return to this upper line, which is the pre-pandemic trend”, says Matos, noting that the GDP economies such as the US and eurozone have already returned to a trajectory very close to the pre-Covid trend.

What explains the worsening of expectations

The increase in inflationary risks and concerns about the health of public accounts have caused a reduction in business and consumer confidence.

Economists point out that, although inflation has soared worldwide, here it has risen more, reflecting concerns about the trajectory of the public debt and hole in the spending ceiling, considered the main anchor of fiscal responsibility and until then always defended by the team. Guedes.

Projections for the economy have been revised downwards week after week, mainly affected by the prospect of an increase in the basic interest rate and by fiscal uncertainties after the government’s maneuvers to circumvent the spending ceiling and make room in the Budget in the 2022 election year .

Jair Bolsonaro’s government has been pushing for more spending on social benefits next year, when the president is likely to seek reelection, and is seeking resources to finance the Auxílio Brasil program with a value of at least R$400 per family.

The PEC dos Precatórios is the government’s main bet to support the replacement program of Bolsa Família, which continues to be surrounded by uncertainties. The economic team says that, if approved, the proposal should make room for more than R$106 billion in the budget, but the “opening of the gate” for more expenses still depends on the approval of the National Congress.

“The origin of the whole problem is the fiscal one. What we are seeing are consequences of this, which is a depreciated exchange rate, high inflation and an increase in interest rates. The fiscal problem generates a more depreciated exchange rate, which generates more inflation high, which creates a need to raise interest rates, and this rise in interest rates has a negative impact on economic activity,” says Barbosa.

What could bring some relief in the macroeconomic scenario, especially in exchange and interest rates, economists say, is a clearer sign of a greater commitment by the Bolsonaro government and Congress to fiscal responsibility and structural reforms such as tax and administrative.

“Interests are going up and it seems they will go up more. It’s a very fast and intense monetary tightening, and all this in an economy that is slowing down. It’s like we already had to step on the brakes before everyone else,” sums up Matos.

