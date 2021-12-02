With gossip, confinement and pressure, The Beatles

The 60 hours of images and 130 hours of audio that gave rise to the documentary The Beatles – Get Back, by Disney+, were recorded in 1969, when there was nothing that even remotely resembled a reality show like the ones we know today. However, the material delivers several elements that currently make up the best examples of this type of program, such as gossip, confinement, tense atmosphere among friends and pressure.

The Beatles – Get Back portrays a 22-day period, in January 1969, in which Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison came together for an ambitious plan: they should record a new album together, from scratch, and make the band’s first gig in three years — the gig would turn into a TV show).

They stayed in the studio so that they could create the entire work in a very short time and define all the details of this project. But as the days went by, not everything went as planned. Plans changed, gossip, misunderstandings and difficulties arose and there was even a break in the band. Everything was recorded by cameras and microphones scattered around the studio.

Director Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings) managed to edit and condense the material in nearly eight hours, divided into three parts, in addition to creating a narrative line that highlights the differences between the members, the affection between them, the evidence that each one would soon follow its course and the musical gems contained there.

Check out five elements of The Beatles – Get Back that make the show a perfect reality show:

Lockdown

On January 2, 1969, the Beatles gathered in a studio that was used for film recording — that is, much more a shed than a music studio. Without the necessary equipment at first, they had to fend for themselves to create music with what they had at the time. They spent hours there, without seeing the sunlight, with little contact with the outside world (since there was no internet or cell phone), “watched” by cameras and microphones and always living with the same people. The perfect setting for different emotions to stand out.

Pressure

The initial plan was for the band to record a new album and for the songs to be presented live to fans in a show, which would be televised shortly thereafter. But for that, the Beatles needed to compose, record and rehearse 14 new songs in less than three weeks. Obviously they all proved to be extremely talented, but they still felt the brunt of this enormous pressure to create.

Paul McCartney was the one who seemed to get the most looted, urging his colleagues to collaborate and looking for songs from the band’s past. That’s how one of the biggest hits emerged, which gives the documentary its name: Get Back.

play/disney+

Rehearsals had moments of tension

Tense atmosphere between the brothers

The differences and particularities between the Beatles were already clear at that time. George Harrison, for example, brought a Hare Krishna friend to rehearsals, a young man who just sat and watched. John Lennon, on the other hand, didn’t let go of his wife, Yoko Ono — she didn’t meddle in musical creations, but she didn’t leave his side, something the other members didn’t seem to mind.

In many moments, there were sparks between the musicians, either due to differences in the compositions or general dissatisfaction with the situation. A key point featured in the documentary was when George Harrison decided he would leave the band, communicated with his colleagues and left. Everyone didn’t know how to deal with it, got worried and resolved the situation out of there, in two private meetings. As if it were a deliberation in the confessional, to which the public does not have access.

Gossip

In 1969, the Beatles were already bothered by the fact that they felt watched, surrounded by cameras and microphones. So they used a trick: when they wanted to talk more privately, they turned up the amps and talked while playing guitars. At that time, the sound was all taken up by the sound of the instrument.

But now, with much more advanced technology, it has been possible to teach audio programs to reduce instrument noise and make the members’ speeches clearer. They gossiped about future plans and how they felt about that recording and Harrison’s departure, for example.

“They sing songs, obviously, but that’s not the story. It’s told in the conversations they have. A lot of them, which you hear on Get Back, are very personal and intimate, that they had no idea that, 50 years later , we would be able to turn off the guitar and hear these things. They drowned out the conversation in 1969 and we were smarter in 2021 and we got all these conversations,” said Peter Jackson in an interview with G1.

play/disney+

The show that the Beatles performed, unplanned

Hard mission and ultimate prize

As in almost every reality show, those people are there going through a difficult mission, almost impossible, looking for a final prize or reward. For the Beatles, the complicated task of recording a CD and a show in a very short time and in the midst of disagreements would have a magnificent outcome. The directors even considered a show in a ruin in Africa, lit by torches, something incredible.

But nothing went as initially planned, and what actually happened was something quite different: a concert on the roof of the Beatles record label Apple building, the group’s last public performance. The award, however, was entirely for the fans. The songs created at that time gave rise to more than one record (there are songs on Abbey Road, Let It Be and on solo albums by Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison).

For those who have been following the band for a long time, it is a delight to be able to meet the idols again in this somewhat invasive way, but which shows them in intimacy, vulnerability and in a great creative phase.

The three-part documentary The Beatles – Get Back is available on Disney+ for subscribers.