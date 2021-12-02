With Rayssa, Pamela and Pedro Barros, Rio receives skate championship | skateboard

Rio de Janeiro will host the 1st major skateboarding event in the country after the Tokyo Olympic Games: the STU Open. The event will feature big names in world skateboarding, including Olympic medalists Pedro Barros and Rayssa Leal, in addition to current world skateboarding champion Pâmela Rosa.

The STU Open takes place from Wednesday to Sunday, at Praça Duó, in Barra da Tijuca. Sportv channels broadcast the semifinals and finals of the event on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 1pm, on sportv2. You can also follow the full coverage in real time on ge.

World street champion Pamela Rosa

The STU will have events for the street and park modality, the two that were part of the Olympic program. The two categories will have female and male heats going through knockouts, semifinals and final.

Rayssa Leal

On the street, skaters make, at each stage, two turns and three maneuvers. The grade is made up of the top three scores. Each lap lasts 45 seconds.

In the park, in the qualifiers and semifinals, there will be three rounds for each skater with just one discard. In the final, there will be four laps of 45 seconds and two discards.

Skate Park at Praça Duó

The great Brazilian names

The Brazilian skateboard will be the protagonist of the STU. Brazil will take big names to the competition. Among world champions, Olympic medalists and references in the sport, the country will be well represented.

Pedro Barros in the skate park final – Tokyo Olympics

Among the main highlights in men’s skate park are: Pedro Barros, silver medalist at the Tokyo Games, and Luiz Francisco, which almost pinched the bronze. In addition to the two, Pedro Quintas, who also went to Tokyo, will be on the tracks. And the three representatives of Brazil in the women’s park of the Olympics: Dora Varela, Yndiara Asp and Isadora Pacheco.

Pamela Rosa

on the street, Rayssa Loyal, Olympic silver, and pink pamela, current world champion, compete alongside Gabriela Mazetto. Among men, the world runner-up Lucas Rabelo promises to dominate the tracks. the veteran Luan Oliveira will also be competing at the event.

Some of the main names in Brazilian skateboarding, however, chose to stay out of the tournament. The legend of skateboarding street Letícia Bufoni he preferred not to compete and ended his year 2021 in the second stage of the World Skate Street Championship. But Letícia will be a sure-fire presence in the stands, rooting for Rayssa Leal and her teammates. Kelvin Hoefler, silver medalist, and Felipe Gustavo, who also attended the Olympic Games, decided to stay in the United States, where they live.

International weighty names

Frenchman Edy Damestoy will be one of the highlights competing in the skate park. The category will also feature the Italian, who competed in the Olympics, Ivan Federico.

Alex Sorgente at the Skate Bowl World Championship

The greatest number of “gringos” come from the United States. The current 11th best in the world Alex Sorgente, the 6th best in the world Thomas Schaar and the 14th best in the world Liam Cloud participate in the event.

The STU will not be just among the professionals. The event included a paraskating competition on Sunday. The competition will feature references in the modality, such as Vinicios Sardi and Felipe Nunes.