With the squeegee, Rayssa Leal helps to remove puddles of water from the track at a skateboarding event in Rio

Rayssa Leal was not scheduled to step on the track at the STU Open, a skateboarding event that takes place in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro. But she ended up becoming the center of attention. And not just because of your presence there. Fadinha rolled up her sleeves and took the squeegee to help remove the puddles that hindered the first day of competitions.

Retaliation:By Peng Shuai, WTA suspends tennis tournaments in China

The unusual scene caught the attention of those present, who registered to post on social media. Rayssa herself posted the image on her Instagram account accompanied by the appeal “I want to walk”.

Rayssa Leal helps to remove puddles of water from the Oi STU runway Photo: Reproduction

The silver medalist at the Tokyo Games only competes on Thursday. Wednesday was reserved for the competition between amateurs. The dispute was stopped due to rain, which left the track flooded. The competition was only resumed after Fadinha and her squeegee went into action.

Vasco:São Januário has protest banners against the transformation of football into a joint stock company

The 2021 edition of the STU Open runs until Sunday, when the finals take place. Tickets for the event, which were free, have sold out, but the event will be broadcast online.

Revolt:Former French player insinuates that best in the world award is racist: ‘we are the monkeys’

This is the first big championship that takes place in Brazil after the great impact of the sport in the Olympic Games in Tokyo. In fact, most of the athletes who formed the Brazilian delegation in Japan will compete both on the street and in the park.

Rules

For park skaters, the knockouts and semifinals will be held in three laps of 40 seconds each, and the finals, in 4 laps of 40 seconds. For those who will compete in the street mode, the qualifiers will be in 2 laps of 45 seconds plus 4 maneuvers (the highest score in the lap and the two highest scores in the maneuvers will be added together).

Who is confirmed?

Among the main athletes are, in addition to Rayssa Leal, Pâmela Rosa (current world champion), Pedro Barros (silver medal at the Park in Tokyo), Dora Varella (Olympic athlete), Yndiara Asp (Olympic athlete), Luizinho (Olympic athlete) , Pedro Quintas (Olympic athlete) and Isadora Pacheco (Olympic athlete).

Schedule

Day 1 (01/12): final contest of the STU On Tour. From 1:35 pm, the eight finalists of the street amateur modality will take over the track for the final. At 2:50 pm, it’s time for the women’s park competition, also between amateurs. Then, at 4:50 pm is the men’s final in Street and at 6:20 pm Park’s athletes compete for the title.

final contest of the STU On Tour. From 1:35 pm, the eight finalists of the street amateur modality will take over the track for the final. At 2:50 pm, it’s time for the women’s park competition, also between amateurs. Then, at 4:50 pm is the men’s final in Street and at 6:20 pm Park’s athletes compete for the title. Day 2 (12/2): dedicated to the start of the men’s knockout heats in the Street and Park professional categories. The competition runs until 6 pm (street) and 3 pm (park). Altogether, there will be 72 athletes (48 men and 24 women) from each sport that will be in contention for the highest place on the podium.

dedicated to the start of the men’s knockout heats in the Street and Park professional categories. The competition runs until 6 pm (street) and 3 pm (park). Altogether, there will be 72 athletes (48 men and 24 women) from each sport that will be in contention for the highest place on the podium. Day 3 (03/12): From 2pm onwards, street athletes compete in the semifinals until 5:45pm. As for the skaters from Park, the day starts earlier, from 8 am, with free training, followed by the warm-up for the semifinal heats. In all, there will be three interspersed batteries.

From 2pm onwards, street athletes compete in the semifinals until 5:45pm. As for the skaters from Park, the day starts earlier, from 8 am, with free training, followed by the warm-up for the semifinal heats. In all, there will be three interspersed batteries. Day 4 (12/04): Street’s women’s semifinals start at 9:40 am with three heats of competitors. Skaters of the same sport enter the track from 5:15 pm for free practice. The men’s Park semifinals also take place on Saturday. From 3:35 pm, athletes compete for a place in the final.

Street’s women’s semifinals start at 9:40 am with three heats of competitors. Skaters of the same sport enter the track from 5:15 pm for free practice. The men’s Park semifinals also take place on Saturday. From 3:35 pm, athletes compete for a place in the final. Day 5 (05/12): Sunday is the day to meet the great champions of the STU Open Rio. From 11 am there will be a dispute for the paraskate champion. There will be 12 for athletes competing for the title in this category. At 1:15 pm Park’s women’s final and at 2:45 pm Park’s men’s final. For Street athletes, the men’s final is at 4:15 pm and the women’s final at 6:05 pm.

How to watch?

The public that wants to follow will be able to request their free ticket on the Sympla platform. Each ticket is individual and valid for one day only. Parents can pick up up to two tickets for children under 12 years old. The transmission will be done by TikTok.