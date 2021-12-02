With uncertainty on the side, check out the probable Grêmio squad, where to watch and schedule against São Paulo

Guild
Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Still awaiting the result of the request for suspensive effect for Rafinha, Grêmio remains uncertain on the right-back to face São Paulo, this Thursday, at 20h, at the Arena. If the experienced athlete cannot act through the suspension, the Sarará steering wheel will be moved to perform the function in an improvised manner.

The other news for the team is the return of Douglas Costa, who tends to be the team’s starter alongside Campaz in the offensive sector. Tricolor is 18th placed with 36 points and needs to take 6 pts out of 9 to reach the first team outside the relegation zone, which at the moment is Athletico, with 42.

Probable Guild

Gabriel Grando; Sarará, Geromel, Kannemann and Diogo Barbosa; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Douglas Costa, Campaz and Ferreira; Borja (Diego Souza).

Probable São Paulo

Tiago Volpi, Igor Vinicius, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel Sara, Igor Gomes and Vitor Bueno (Benitez); Rigoni and Calleri.

Schedule

At 8 pm, at the Arena.

Streaming

Premiere channel announces live broadcast.

Arbitration

Savio Pereira Sampaio, assisted by Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade and Jose Reinaldo Nascimento Junior (Trio do Distrito Federal). VAR: Diogo Carvalho Silva. (RJ)

Guild Related

  • Goalkeepers: Gabriel Grando and Brenno
  • Sides: Rafinha and Diogo Barbosa
  • Defenders: Geromel, Kannemann, Ruan and Rodrigues
  • Steering wheels: Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Villasanti, Fernando Henrique, Sarará, Darlan and Bobsin.
  • Socks: Alisson, Campaz and Jhonata Robert
  • Attackers: Douglas Costa, Diego Souza, Borja, Ferreira, Elias and Churín.
