Withdrawal from PIS/Pasep is released to 10 million people

Caixa Econômica Federal made available around R$23 billion for withdrawals from the PIS/Pasep Fund. The amount is intended for around 10 million people who worked with a formal contract until 1988.

The amounts have been available for withdrawal since 2019 and one of the reasons why the amounts were not withdrawn is because many shareholders died before redeeming the money that can be withdrawn by the heirs, but they do not know if they have any money to withdraw or not.

Furthermore, as a large part of the workers with rights today are already elderly, they end up not paying attention to the money that can be withdrawn and, therefore, they lose the right to a right due to them.

Who is entitled to the PIS/Pasep Fund?

At first, it is important not to confuse the PIS/Pasep salary bonus with the PIS/Pasep fund. This is because the salary bonus is paid to workers every year, while the PIS/Pasep fund or quotas are paid only once in a lifetime for those who worked between R$ 1971 and 1988.

Furthermore, the PIS quotas are available to those who worked with a formal contract in private companies between 1971 and 1988. The Pasep quotas are available to civil servants or military personnel from the same period.

Attention! If the worker or his/her heirs do not withdraw the amounts by June 1, 2025, the money will be transferred to the Union’s coffers, where everyone who has not withdrawn will lose their right.

How to withdraw

Workers with a citizen card and password can withdraw directly from ATMs, lotteries and Caixa Aqui correspondents, if the amounts are up to R$3,000.

The credit of PIS Quotas may have been performed automatically, if you have a checking or savings account, individual and with a balance in Caixa. So, just move it in the respective account.

In the case of workers who do not have a Caixa account or a citizen card and password, withdrawals must be made at a Caixa branch upon presentation of an official document with a photo.

If the worker has already died, the heirs and dependents can withdraw the shares by presenting the following documents:

Death certificate and certificate or declaration of dependents entitled to pension for death from the INSS;

Death certificate and certificate or declaration of dependents entitled to death pension issued by the employer;

Court permit designating the benefits of the withdrawal

How to check the balance

In June of last year, the quotas of the PIS/Pasep Fund were linked to the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS). Thus, the balance can be consulted through the Caixa Econômica Federal systems.

Thus, shareholders can carry out the consultation by:

To consult the balance of shares, it is necessary either the CPF number (or former CIC) or the NIS number of the shareholder.