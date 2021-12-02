Without Neymar, PSG is stuck in the scoring and does not come out of the tie against Nice – 12/01/2021

Paris Saint-Germain really missed Neymar today (1st), when they hosted Nice at the Parque dos Príncipes. Di María and Mbappé lost goals, Messi didn’t appear as much, PSG as a whole was stuck in the scoring and despite the insistence they couldn’t get away from 0-0.

This draw is just PSG’s third blunder in 16 rounds of this Ligue 1. The team reaches 41 points and already has a 12 advantage over vice-leader Olympique de Marseille. The team returns to play on Saturday (4), when they visit Lens again for the French – still without Neymar. Nice occupies fourth place with 27 points.

Injured last Sunday (28), Neymar must spend six to eight weeks in the medical department, during which time PSG will play up to eight matches. He sprained his left ankle with a ligament injury, but should be back on track before the Champions League round of 16 — which will still be drawn by Uefa.

How was the game

Alone, Mbappé lost a chance he doesn’t usually lose in the second half. Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

In Neymar’s absence, Pochettino advanced Di María to the attacking trio and included the young Ebimbe in midfield. PSG’s first two submissions were his, but one shot went too high and the other was deflected. From the beginning, the home team had the ball at their disposal (they had 77% of possession), but Nice scared them on counterattacks: Donnarumma made a good save with a cross kick; then Kimpembe had to stretch all the way to ward off a pitch in the back of the defense.

Mbappé forced goalkeeper Walter Benítez to work at 26, but the best save of the first half was Donnarumma, who avoided a header after Delort appeared completely alone in the PSG area. Hakimi still tried to open the scoring after a good triangulation on the opposite side, but the score remained zero until halftime.

The second half had clearer scoring chances. PSG seemed to return determined to score and only didn’t come out ahead right away because Di María wasted an incredible chance, alone and facing the goalkeeper. The opportunity could be costly, after all Nice defended themselves well with two lines: they surrounded Messi, doubled the mark on Mbappé and bet on speed.

Nice’s tactical dedication nearly yielded a goal in the 15th, but the big Dolberg missed an incredible shot inside the small area — a goal any striker like him should score. Mbappé returned the “gift” a few minutes later, because he received a precise pass from Messi inside the area and also missed an almost scored goal.

The dynamics of the game remained in the final stretch: PSG with the ball, on top, but giving space for Nice to counterattack. Pochettino threw Verratti and Icardi into the match, as at this point the problem was not so much to be able to create, but to be able to turn the chances into a goal. At 34 Marquinhos almost reached a cross in the area; at 41 Messi knocked out of the edge of the area. The ball didn’t seem to want to go in, and in fact it didn’t go into a great performance by Nice’s defense, including defender Dante.