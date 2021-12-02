Woman sues mother’s doctor for “allowing her to be born” and wins millions of pounds in damages

A woman in the UK was victorious in a lawsuit after suing her mother’s doctor. The reason? She said she should never have been born and the specialist allowed her to be born.

Evie Tombes, 20, is an equestrian star in England and launched the historic case of “misconception” against her mother’s doctor. The young woman suffers from spina bifida, which is a birth defect that occurs when the bones in the spine do not completely form. This most often occurs in early pregnancy.

According to information from The Sun Journal, this birth defect causes Evie to sometimes spend 24 hours a day connected to tubes. She decided to take Dr Phillip Mitchell to court for not properly counseling her mother while she was pregnant.

According to Evie, Dr Mitchell needed to have told her mother that she needed to have taken folic acid supplements to minimize spina bifida’s effects. If that had happened, the pregnancy would have been delayed and, consequently, the girl would never have been born.

Support in British Justice

Judge Rosalind Coe supported Evie’s case in a landmark decision by the London Supreme Court on Wednesday (1). According to her, if the girl’s mother had been properly counseled, the attempts at pregnancy could have been postponed.

“Under the circumstances, there would have been a later conception, which would have resulted in a normal, healthy child,” said the magistrate who granted Evie the right to a large compensation.

According to the young woman’s lawyers, the amount of compensation has not yet been calculated. However, the number must be large for the cost of Evie’s lifetime care needs to be covered.

Evie’s mother told the court that she was only advised to have a good diet. With that, she would not need to take folic acid.

The decision is considered groundbreaking because it means that a doctor was held responsible for having given inappropriate counseling before the pregnancy. After all, the birth of the baby with serious health problems could have been delayed.

Source: https://www.ndtv.com/offbeat/woman-sues-moms-doctor-for-being-born-wins-millions-2633600