Woman who would have asked a neighbor to freeze the fetus in the freezer is imprisoned – General

Delegate Letcia Gamboge said the case will be investigated by the Barreiro Homicides Police (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

Found by the Civil Police, this Wednesday afternoon (1st/12), the alleged mother of the fetus found in the freezer of a neighbor’s house, in Barreiro, Regio Oeste de Belo Horizonte. Information from delegate Letcia Gamboge, head of the State Department for Investigation of Homicides and Personal Protection (DHPP), who also said that the case was referred to the Homicidio do Barreiro Police Station and will be chaired by delegate Alexandre Fonseca.

The alleged gave me a statement this afternoon, at the police station in Barreiro. According to Chief Gamboge, she will be indicted for concealing a corpse, at least for the time being.

“The crime that we have proven so far. Hiding the corpse is a permanent crime, which makes it possible to flagrant, even after a year, that the time it seems that the fetus was frozen”, says the delegate.

According to her, the woman can be indicted for other crimes, but that depends on the necropsy exam, which will be performed on the fetus that is at the Legal Medical Institute (IML). “She could be indicted for infanticide, homicide or abortion. We need to define, from this examination, whether the fetus would already be a baby and would have been born or not.”

The discovery of the crime occurred this Wednesday morning, when a woman sought the police to deliver the fetus, saying that a neighbor, a year ago, would have asked her to freeze the package. The woman, supposedly mother, did not say what it was about.

Whenever the woman tried to talk to the neighbor on her cell phone, as she had disappeared from the house where she lived, over the package, she avoided it. Until today she decided to check the package and came across the fetus. The neighbor has also given testimony.