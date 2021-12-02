Women’s Tennis Association suspends tournaments in China after Peng Shuai case

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) said this Wednesday (1) that it has decided to suspend tournaments in China due to concerns about the safety of former world number one – in the doubles category – Peng Shuai.

“I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has apparently been pressured into contradicting her allegation of sexual assault,” WTA Chief Executive Steve Simon said in a statement. .

“Given the current situation, I’m also very concerned about the risks that all our players and team could face if we held events in China in 2022,” he added.

the case

Peng Shuai, 35, a two-time Grand Slam double champion, has disappeared from the public eye since she accused former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, 75, of coercing her into having sex in his home. The complaint was made in a post on social networks, which has already been deleted, on November 2nd.

Since then, Chinese censors have diligently erased his name and the vaguest references to his allegations.

The Chinese tennis player made, last Sunday (21), a video call with the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, and said she was safe and well.

Peng Shuai has received support from several tennis personalities, including superstar Naomi Osaka, who has expressed concern for Peng Shuai, who has not been seen in public since he accused a former Chinese government leader of sexual assault.

American Serena Williams said she was “devastated” with information about a Chinese tennis player. “I hope she’s safe and found as soon as possible,” Serena said on her Twitter account.