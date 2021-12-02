World AIDS Day: women tell how they live with the virus – 12/01/2021

When Maria Zilma received the positive diagnosis from the HIV test, 23 years ago, she had to face prejudice and practically reinvent her own life to fight discrimination. Today, at 63, the nursing technician from Ceará runs an association that supports people with the virus.

Like her, other women living with HIV share their stories with the report of universe this December 1st, World AIDS Day. They show that empathy and the search for information continue to be powerful tools for health and in combating intolerance.

‘They said I was a girl’

Maria Zilma Ferreira dos Santos, 63 years old, nursing technician, from Juazeiro do Norte (CE)

“In 1998, I was working as a nursing technician and I asked to be tested for HIV. I always did it every year, because I was infected a lot with sharp objects in the ICU. I was never very organized. I never forget that I opened the envelope with the positive result in the middle of the street. It was strange, because it always came back negative. I was dizzy, a little desperate, but hoping I was wrong. I thought that AIDS only caught people who were gay.

Maria Zilma dos Santos founded an association to support those with HIV Image: Personal archive

I had been separated for nearly two years and then I didn’t have sex with anyone else. I spoke to the head nurse and she confirmed that I had AIDS. There wasn’t even talk about HIV at that time, it was just AIDS. I cried a lot, I felt a huge despair. The question was: why me? My mother passed out when she found out. I live in Juazeiro do Norte and went to Fortaleza to get confirmation. My ex-husband worked in Rondônia. I asked him to take the test too. It was positive. I would never imagine that I had been infected by him. I honestly thought it was the cutting material.

Such news at that time was a death sentence. In the madness of the moment, I understood that the doctor had given me just two more months to live and this story got around. When I returned to Juazeiro, everyone knew about the infection of a nursing technician. The people at work, who were supposed to welcome me, did the opposite. They transferred me to tidy up the file, in an environment full of dust, mites, closed and isolated. I could no longer go to the cafeteria or the locker room. Even my bathroom was separate.

It was very embarrassing, I cried every day. I lost nine kilos and it wasn’t because of the disease, but because of what I was going through. The doctors threw me in the face that I was not a respectable woman. They said it was a girl, sperm deposit. That was killing me. People turned away from me.

I don’t say that I overcame prejudice, because it still exists, every day it has. I gave a lecture at a school and as soon as I got to the room I asked a boy what he would say if he found out that someone there had HIV and he replied: I would call it disgusting. Then I said that I was that person and he almost fell over backwards. He asked for forgiveness.

My husband died drunk. He refused to take the medicine, he did not accept treatment. Thank God I treat myself, I give my testimony to various places, I pass on information. We founded an association to support those who have HIV. I am happy to have the opportunity to see my adult and graduate children.”

‘I don’t have before and after, I was born with HIV’

Luana Stefany Peixoto de Souza, 25 years old, researcher and recently graduated from the Faculty of Arts at UFRJ, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

“I was born with HIV, I don’t have a before and after. I lived another type of drama, which was a relationship of acceptance and transformation. The virus ended up opening the doors for me to activism and so I also became a leader within my community and I help people find medical care. I continue to fight for them to have public health care and information.

My mother died of AIDS in 2006 and I was raised by my grandmother. In my family I never felt discrimination. I’m black, bisexual and I have HIV. I can’t always identify where oppression comes from. My serology is exposed and I talk about it openly. Even so, people I’ve wanted to have a relationship with have turned away from me because of the virus. If I take a while to speak, they complain that I had to speak soon. But there is no law that obliges us to speak.

Luana de Souza: ‘Carrying HIV in this body is easy, but it’s this body that’s mine and I’m proud of it’ Image: Personal archive

I think oppression depends on how you look at it. We should only open up to those who are willing to listen and have that knowledge. Many do not want to understand, because they will be forced to deal with their own sexuality taboos.

I don’t blame my mom. If she knew she had the virus, she would have taken other steps. I was born very sick in Arapongas, Paraná, and when they took the exams, they found out that I had it and so did she. Carrying HIV in this body is easy, but it’s this body that’s mine and I’m proud of it.”

‘They put it in the reason for the exam: promiscuity’

Heliana Moura, 52 years old, social worker, from Belo Horizonte (MG)

“I’m 52 years old, I’m the mother of Isabelle, 32, and Mateus, 23. I’ve been living with HIV for 25 years. I got infected during a very quick relationship. At the time I didn’t have information and I looked for a health center. The professional I didn’t know much about it either and referred me to a private laboratory. He gave me an envelope and, when I got home, I saw it was written: ‘HIV test. Reason: promiscuity.’ that virus brings. Back then the thinking was much worse, so if you got infected it was because you were a whore, drugged or a faggot. It was the famous risk group, which actually never existed.

Heliana Moura currently works in the testing service of the city hall of Belo Horizonte Image: Personal archive

I took the exam and, based on the positive result, I started to live a new stage in my life. I suffered a lot, I was afraid and depressed. To overcome it, I had to move to another city. I’m from Belo Horizonte and decided to live in Brasília. There I started my treatment, far from everything and everyone. I also started therapy, which helped me a lot to reframe that new moment. In the beginning it is a social death, and we must be careful that it is not for too long.

A few months passed and I returned to the job market and resumed my social life. I started to relate to other people and met the father of my son. I told him I had HIV, but in one of the relationships the condom broke and I got pregnant. The head of the medical post where I was undergoing treatment yelled at me, calling me irresponsible and saying that I was spreading the virus. I tried to explain that I used a condom and that what had happened was an accident. I left there devastated, I even thought about taking my son away.

I was welcomed by the University Hospital of Brasília. Only there I calmed down. I had my son and he was born without the virus. I returned to Belo Horizonte and started to attend NGOs and the military for the cause. I got stronger, went to Social Work and currently work at the city hall, in the testing service. I’m the one who delivers HIV and syphilis test results to people. I do this with the greatest respect and care for each one’s history.”