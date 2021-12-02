World War II bomb explodes and leaves injured in Germany

Pedestrians in downtown Munich, Germany, 22 November. A WWII bomb exploded at a construction site in Munich, leaving at least three injured.| Photo: EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

The explosion of a World War II bomb, hit during construction work in Munich, southern Germany, left at least three injured on Wednesday, according to information published by the local press.

The incident occurred when workers were working on one of the city’s train service lanes, close to the central train station. The detonation was heard from several kilometers away, as reported by the newspaper Bild, which reported on the three wounded.

A person is in serious condition because of the explosion, according to the same publication.

Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Hermann confirmed to the Bild that the cause of the detonation was a 250-kilogram World War II bomb that was buried and hit during excavations.

“Debris flew several hundred meters away. The entire region is being surveyed,” explained the member of the regional government.

As a result of the explosion, the Munich train service was disrupted and local security forces closed a security perimeter in the region, according to the Munich police, via Twitter.

“So far there is no evidence of criminal offences. According to initial information, we have three people injured, the risk area is blocked and train traffic is suspended on the main route,” Munich police said.

The detonation took place around noon, local time (8:00 GMT), in the vicinity of the Donnersberger Bridge, close to the city’s central train station.

sleeping bombs

Operations to deactivate so-called “sleeping bombs” launched by allies against Nazism in World War II are relatively frequent in Germany. Because of them, on several occasions there were evacuations of residents.

The biggest work carried out to date took place in the city of Augsburg, also in Bavaria, in 2016, when around 54,000 inhabitants needed to temporarily leave their homes in order to deactivate a British bomb.