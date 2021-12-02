WWII bomb explodes in Munich and leaves 3 injured

A World War II bomb exploded near the central train station in Munich, southern Germany, this Wednesday (1st), and left at least three injured, one of them in serious condition.







Photo: Reuters

According to local authorities, the explosion occurred during works by the Deutsche Bahn railway company that were being carried out near the Donnersbergerbrücke station.

More than 40 police, two helicopters, firefighters and other emergency services were called and are on the scene. Rail traffic around the station in the Bavarian capital was disrupted.

German Interior Minister Joachim Hermann visited the site and said the 250-kilogram aerial bomb had exploded after being hit during the drilling. However, it is still unclear why the artifact was not discovered earlier.

Police reported that a loud bang was heard, followed by a column of smoke. Furthermore, he informed that “there is no danger outside the immediate area”.

“At the moment there is no evidence of crime. According to initial investigations, we have three wounded, the danger area is largely isolated and train traffic is blocked on the main route,” the press officer said at first. of the Munich police, Peter Werthmann.