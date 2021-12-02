Xbox Game Pass: Halo Infinite and Among Us are the highlights of the first half of December

See the full list of releases from the first weeks of the month

On the first day of the month, Microsoft released a list of games that will enter the Xbox Game Pass library in the first fortnight of December 2021. In total, 12 new games will be available in the catalog. Halo Infinite, Among Us and Stardew Valley are the most standouts.

In addition to these, the strategy game Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector and the multiplayer Aliens Fireteam Elite are some of the news from the first two weeks of the last month of this year.

Xbox Game Pass Releases – December 2021

02/12 – ANVIL (Console and PC)

02/12 – Archvale (Cloud, Console and PC)

02/12 – Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Console and PC)

02/12 – Lawn Mowing Simulator (Cloud, console and PC)

02/12 – Rubber Bandits (Cloud, console and PC)

02/12 – Stardew Valley (Cloud, Console and PC)

02/12 – Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (Cloud, Console and PC)

07/12 – Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Cloud, Console and PC)

12/08 – Halo Infinite (Cloud, Console and PC)

12/09 – One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 (Cloud, Console and PC)

12/14 – Aliens Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Console and PC)

12/14 – Among Us (Console)

Games coming off the Xbox Game Pass in December

Despite the releases, some games will come out of the Xbox Game Pass library on December 15th. With the subscription discount, players can save up to 20% when purchasing these games before their departures. Titles that will no longer be available are:

12/15 – Beholder

12/15 – The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan

12/15 – Guacamelee! two

12/15 – Wilmot’s Warehouse

12/15 – Unto The End

12/15 – Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Source: Xbox