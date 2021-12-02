Xiaomi 12 and Galaxy S22: What We Know About the iPhone’s Upcoming Rivals | Cell phone

With the arrival of next year, expectations for the launch of new competitors for the iPhone 13 become more evident. Among many speculations, it is possible to highlight some for the Xiaomi 12, an upcoming model that should reinforce the Chinese manufacturer’s decision to abandon the Mi nomenclature. There is also the unofficial information that surrounds the Galaxy S22, from Samsung. In the following lines, check all bets for future products.

The expectation for the Xiaomi 12 is that it will be released later this year, in mid-December. The phone should continue the family represented by the Mi 11 until then, but will leave the Mi aside, as announced by the company in August. The last model presented to the public brought a 6.8-inch screen, with Quad HD+ resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels) and adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz. The datasheet also included triple camera with 108 MP lens, storage of 128 or 256 GB and 4,600 mAh battery.

As for expectations for the future phone, it is possible to highlight some trends in common with the Mi 11, such as the processor. The current model was the first to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, and the new one has already confirmed that it will follow the recipe by inaugurating the manufacturer’s next chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The component that should accompany the Xiaomi 12 was made official in 30 November and brings news in terms of computing capacity, but also with regard to connectivity and cameras.

Specs like a triple camera are expected, only this time with three 50 MP sensors. Some speculation even mentioned that the Xiaomi 12 could receive the 200 MP camera manufactured by Samsung. On the other hand, current rumors indicate that it is Motorola who should inaugurate the new sensor, still in the first quarter of next year.

The option for 50 MP sensors in the next phone would mark a significant reduction compared to the last cell phone, which brought 108 MP. However, the supposed choice should not mean a loss of photo quality, as some phones with less megapixel cameras deliver good results. As an example, it is possible to mention the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, which have a triple arrangement with 12 MP.

Also in this sense, it is possible to point out that the reduction from 108 MP to 50 MP could also mean that Xiaomi is working on other lenses, such as a periscope with a 5x optical zoom.

As for the battery, it is expected that it brings 5,000 mAh and that it comes with a charger capable of reaching 100% charge in 20 minutes. As opposed to some comments suggesting a 200W charger, other notes indicate that the Chinese manufacturer is likely to include the 120W HyperCharge, introduced with the 11T Pro in September.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the screen and design arouse many bets and little consensus. Some say the Xiaomi 12 should come with curved edges, a 6.2-inch screen and an AMOLED panel. They also point out the OLED display as a possibility, but always with Quad HD+ resolution and keeping the 120 Hz of the Mi 11.

The successor of the S21, in turn, should arrive in February 2022. The future premium line phone from Samsung should replace the current model that was announced in January this year and landed in the country in February R$ 5,999. The datasheet of the S21 delivered a 6.2-inch screen, in Full HD+ and with a 2X Dynamic AMOLED panel. Furthermore, the 120 Hz refresh rate, as well as the Gorilla Glass Victus, were also present in the last announced cell phone.

Now, the screen is expected to undergo a slight reduction to 6 inches. Unlike the Xiaomi 12, there isn’t so much speculation about the panel and resolution, but there are some guesses about the design. One of the most prominent assumptions among the rumors is that the S22 should preserve the style of its predecessor, reserving significant changes only for the Ultra model – which should come similar to the Galaxy Note family molds, including support for the S Pen.

Some experts expect the phone to come slimmer and have curved edges. At some point there was movement about a supposed camera attached to the screen, as in the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, there is strong opposition to the idea, with the justification that it was not so prominent as to reproduce the idea in another line.

The latest expectations regarding design and finish suggest that the S22 and S22 Plus come with a plastic rear. This way, only the most expensive model would have the glass finish. Expected colors are black, green, gold, pink and white.

As for cameras, the primary camera is expected to bring 50 MP and f/1.8 aperture, while the ultra wide will reserve 12 MP and f/2.2 aperture. The telephoto lens can guarantee 10 MP for photos, as well as a 3 times optical zoom. For the selfie camera, no changes are expected, keeping the 10 MP lens seen in recent generations.

To close the speculated data sheet, it is important to mention that the expected battery capacity for the S22 is 3,800 mAh, a value that should be below the current S21, with 4,000 mAh. On the other hand, a possible 65W charger can ease the autonomy issue.