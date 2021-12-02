XP Investimentos lowers Ibovespa projection for 2022 | Scholarships and Indices

Given the significant rise in interest rates due to fiscal and political risks in Brazil, XP Investimentos revised its Ibovespa projection at the end of 2022 to 123,000 points, which represents an appreciation close to 20% compared to yesterday’s closing. The financial institution’s previous estimate saw the index at 132,000 points by the middle of next year.

According to the report signed by XP strategists Fernando Ferreira, Jennie Li and Rebecca Nossig, the index remains cheap, but depressed valuation metrics, by themselves, are no guarantee of Ibovespa appreciation in 2022. Thus, according to them, the national and global risks should decrease – mainly the domestic ones related to the long-term rate scenario -, for the index’s increase to materialize.

“The Ibovespa index remains cheap, with its 12-month P/E (Price/Earnings) ratio currently trading at 7.6x, a discount of nearly 30% from its 15-year average of 11.2x. the two largest commodity companies in the index, Vale and Petrobras, we see the P/E ratio remains below its historical assessment, at 10.6x,” strategists say.

know more

They reason that, by removing the rest of the companies linked to commodities – from the Materials and Energy sectors – the P/E ratio rises to 11.6x. “In other words, the Ibovespa as a whole is cheap, but when commodity companies are removed from the calculations, it doesn’t seem that cheap,” they say.

Even when compared to interest rates, according to the institution, shares also appear cheap. “Another important discussion, especially considering the rise in interest rates this month, is whether Brazil is cheap in terms of interest rates. The direct answer is yes. The risk premium of Ibovespa shares (ERP, Equity Risk Premium in English) measures the difference between equity income and the real interest rate. That risk premium is currently at 7.8%, well above the long-term average of 4.9%,” they say.

From a macroeconomic point of view, 2022 should not be an easy year, in the view of XP Investimentos. “We expect a challenging year on the macroeconomic side, with growth deceleration, inflation still high and the Selic interest rate reaching 11% or more. Brazil remains with a high debt of 83% of GDP, and the trajectory of this debt ahead it will be one of the great debates for the country during the next electoral scenario”, they affirm.

Thus, the sectorial recommendations for Brazilian actions are based on three premises. The first is the exposure to securities of commodity companies, as they represent a good protection against inflation and the high dollar. Within this logic, the institution points out the roles of Vale, Klabin and Gerdau.

The second is the search for theories with secular growth, which depend less on the macroeconomic environment, such as Assaí, WEG and Localiza. The third would be to invest in specific quality stock opportunities that have fallen too far recently. According to XP, shopping malls such as Multiplan and some banks such as Banco do Brasil stand out.

The financial institution also outlined alternative scenarios for Brazilian stocks in 2022. On the optimistic side, the index would end the year at 145 thousand points and, on the negative side, it would end the year at 92.6 thousand points.

“The analysis contributes to our positive view on Brazilian stocks, since the risk-reward ratio (still) seems favorable. We believe that the downside of the pessimistic scenario is limited, from 6% to 7% drop, which compares to favorably to the advantages in the base and optimistic scenarios”, they conclude.

This content was originally published on Valor PRO, Valor’s real-time information service.