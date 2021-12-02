Young people are the ones who contract HIV the most in the country, says Ministry of Health – News

On World AIDS Day, celebrated this Wednesday (1st), the Ministry of Health launched a national campaign to combat HIV — the virus that causes Aids — which will especially focus on young people. Data released by the folder show that the highest incidence of cases (52.9%) was registered among people aged 20 to 34 years. Of this total, 69.8% are men and 30.2% are women.

“This young audience needs to be re-encouraged, through more active action, to take care of their health, often left out during the pandemic, and to make an early diagnosis, including as a preventive measure. That’s because with three to four months of treatment is already possible to reduce the risk of HIV transmission”, highlighted the director of the Department of Chronic Diseases and Sexually Transmitted Infections of the Ministry of Health, Gerson Pereira.

On the other hand, overall, there was a 25% reduction in the detection of HIV cases in 2020 — 32,701 occurrences — compared to the previous year, when 43,312 cases were registered. And there has also been a drop in the detection of AIDS in children under 5 years of age in the last ten years.

Another number that draws attention is the 30.3% increase in cases in pregnant women. “This data further reinforces the commitment of this government and the ministry to life, to bring more quality of life to citizens in their daily lives through comprehensive health, a SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde] strengthened,” he stressed.

DF data

Following the trend of the national scenario, the majority of HIV cases also occurred among men in the Federal District. Of a total of 3,974 cases registered among young people aged 12 to 29, 85% of those infected are men.

Data from Codeplan (Planning Company) released this Wednesday (1) reveal that 23.2% of young people who are in the last year of elementary school had already had sex. Girls were the ones who most used condoms during their first sexual intercourse, representing 67.9%, while the proportion among boys reached 54.9%.

The study also showed the importance of the role played by the school in raising awareness. Among the young people interviewed, 86.3% said they had received guidance on sexually transmitted infections in the school environment.

Advances and challenges

During a press conference this Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Health informed that, despite the difficulties and challenges imposed during the pandemic, there was no shortage of medicines in the last two years. “We already have all purchases of medicines guaranteed for the next year”, said Gerson Pereira.

According to the Ministry of Health, from 2012 to 2020, 666,000 people were being treated for the disease. Currently, 694,000 people are undergoing treatment.

In Brazil, there are approximately 920 thousand Brazilians living with HIV. Of the 89% diagnosed, 77% are on antiretroviral treatment; 94% of people undergoing treatment do not transmit HIV sexually because they have reached an undetectable viral load.

new drug

On the last day 29, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) approved a new drug for the treatment of HIV that combines two substances in a single pill. The new remedy is a combination of the substances lamivudine and dolutegravir sodium.

According to the agency, the approval represents an advance in the treatment of people with the virus, since it brings together in a daily dose the two antiretroviral drugs, which were not available in a single pill. The possibility of a single dose simplifies treatment and patient compliance.

Tests to diagnose the virus are available free of charge at SUS. There are both laboratory and rapid tests, which detect antibodies against HIV in up to 30 minutes. Tests can be carried out at public network units and at Testing and Counseling Centers. In addition to the public network, a self-test is available on the pharmaceutical market that detects, simply and quickly, antibodies against HIV in a droplet of blood.

The material is collected directly on the device and the result appears in the form of lines, which indicate whether or not antibodies to the HIV virus are present within 15 minutes. The test was recently approved by Anvisa and is used in actions by the WHO (World Health Organization).