Your FGTS was not deposited by the company? Know what to do in this case

Since the creation of the Consolidation of Labor Laws, various rights and their guarantees have been implemented for workers. Among them, the Employment Compensation Fund was created – FGTS in the 60’s. This is a right provided by law in which companies must make the deposit in accounts opened through Caixa for the employee’s name by the 7th of each month.

But what about when the respective employee discovers that his FGTS was not deposited by the company? This is a problem that can be resolved. But initially, the right thing is to look for the company, especially the HR (Human Resources) sector, to try to understand why the deposit was not made.

If the company does not reach an agreement with the worker, one of the solutions is to file a complaint through the STI, which can be carried out entirely online. To proceed with the complaint through the website, it is necessary to login with gov.br. Another alternative is to call the union of the respective class to file a complaint.

Through the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT), it is also possible to file the complaint by going to a service agency. If you do not get an answer in any of the above alternatives, one of the solutions may be filing a lawsuit in the Labor Court.

The company is obliged to allocate an amount equivalent to 8% of the worker’s salary in the FGTS without any discount. It is important for the worker to know that, even having been released from the company for up to 2 years and discovering only in this period that the amount was not deposited, he can file a lawsuit in the Labor Court.

But the complaints are not restricted to this period. Through the Subsecretariat of Labor Inspection, the denunciation can be made at any time without having a fixed time.

How to track FGTS deposits in your account

Employees can and should monitor the deposits made to their account: through the Caixa website or the FGTS application.

After downloading the fund’s application, it is enough to log in with the requested data and the worker will be able to monitor whether the deposits are being made monthly by the company.