You’re crazy! Wrestler already has over 2,700 copies of Burger King game for Xbox

The wrestler wants to buy all copies of Sneak King

Making a collection is not something unusual, in fact some people are so dedicated to their collections that they achieve impressive feats like collecting every game ever released for Game Boy. But sometimes someone starts to collect something unusual. This is the case of the Wreslter, known as the human thumbtack, Leroy Patterson, who has collected 2,706 copies of Burger King’s Sneak King game for Xbox.

What started as a joke, became a serious hobby that gained its own channel on Youtube. Wrestler told his story on Reddit, he claims he stumbled across 50 copies of the game and bought them as a joke. After getting 200 copies, he decided to create the YouTube channel, with the intention of acquiring as many copies as he could. together with your friend Bobby Ramos, the two intend to buy every released copy of Sneak King.

In the video above, you follow the moment when the two buy 1,000 copies of the game from a collector. The Sneak King game was produced by the fast food chain for the Xbox 360 in 2006. the games were sold between November and December for $4, after purchasing a meal.

The game was a stealth game, where players assume the role of the mascot to stealthily deliver sandwiches to customers. Even with more than 2,700 copies, Leroy still has a long way to go to get all the copies.



The reason is that during the promotion, another two games were sold and Burger King estimated 2.7 million copies sold of the three games. Although we don’t have an official number of how many games are left, the Human Tach probably needs almost 1 million copies to complete its collection.

human thumbtack

You probably don’t know Leroy Patterson, but there’s a good chance you’ve already seen some of his videos. Wrestler is known for throwing himself at things, from roofs to dumpsters, bushes and even thumbtacks. He reports that he has a high pain tolerance, much higher than other people.

Below you can check his participation in America’s Got Talent, where he throws himself on top of tacks in front of the judges.

It seems that doing unusual things is his great interest and, apparently, it will still take a long time for him to complete his collection. It remains to be seen what he will do with so many copies of Sneak King.



Patterson claims that if they ever count, he’s done well. If they’re still worthless, he at least has a funny story to tell.

Source: Kotaku