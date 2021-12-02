Zayla detonates Guebo and Justina

In the next chapters of in the times of the emperor, Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) discover that Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues) is relating to Justina (Cinnara Leal) and do not miss the opportunity to provoke them.

It all starts when the leader of the Warriors approaches Justina in little Africa and asks to talk to her. The cook tries to get rid of him, but the man accompanies her home.

“Both of us… It won’t work“, assures Justina. “Let me prove you wrong”, returns the boy. “do you still like zayla“, says the girl. “Forget Zayla. Because I already forgot. Want you”, declares the boy.

The two then kiss passionately. That’s when Zayla catches the scene. “Did I disturb something? Excuse…”, she says. What do you think: “Ridiculous. Justina could be your mother”. “But I’m not”, returns the ex-slave. “But it’s much older than him“, insists the daughter of Candida (Dani Ornellas).

With information from the TV News portal.

