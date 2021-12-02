Zé Felipe mocks Virgínia’s defeat by Rezende in court: ‘We gave 7 cows’ | celebrities

reproduction Ze Felipe and Virginia

The controversy between Virgínia and Rezende came out of court and ended up on social media, with the special participation of singer Zé Felipe, husband of the influencer. This Wednesday (1st), the countryman mocked Virginia’s defeat in the lawsuit she was bringing against Rezende’s ADR (the influencer’s ex-boyfriend).

In a comment on an Instagram gossip profile, Zé Felipe said he gave seven cows to pay the debt. “The legal was weak, so we exchanged! We gave 7 cows and paid the debt”, explained the singer laughing on Instagram Gossip do Dia.

Zé Felipe pointed out that the legal department was weak after Virginia asked for “Free Justice” in the process, a benefit available to economically disadvantaged people, which is not the case with the influencer. Maria Alice’s mother also commented on the controversy. “That’s why we changed the legal department, I was poorly instructed at the time. But as Rezende HIMSELF said, EVERYTHING is already resolved and even he celebrated. Everyone is happy”, said Virgínia.

However, despite having celebrated, Virginia’s ex-boyfriend rebutted Zé Felipe’s irony. Through Twitter, YouTuber showed fans that he was looking for the value of a cow, in reference to the country singer’s comment.

The fight in court started after Virginia broke her contract with ADR, Rezende’s career management company. The influencer also filed a labor lawsuit against the ex.