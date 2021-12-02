Zé Roberto invades live interview and makes Deyverson cry

Striker Deyverson cried during the Flow Sport Club podcast after a visit and surprise statement by former player Zé Roberto — they were club mates at Palmeiras between 2015 and 2017.
Zé started by saying that when he learned that Deyverson would be on the show today, he stopped everything he was doing to be able to see and speak a few words to the attacker. The former player said that the hero of the title of Palmeiras in Libertadores had very difficult times inside the club and was always crying in his room.
In addition, Zé Roberto revealed that he was the first player in the squad to receive Deyverson in his dorm at the time of Palmeiras, because he felt he needed to pay special attention to the club’s new athlete.
In the opinion of the former player, Deyverson becoming the hero of the Palmeiras title is the fulfillment of a prayer of a player who has a huge heart.
Check out the exciting testimonial:
When I was told that Deyverson was going to be here, I had to stop everything to come. We had a career that transcends titles, fame and money. One day the money runs out, the fame will pass and the titles are on a shelf and the dust can cover the shine, but one thing that I carry with me and that is most precious is the legacy. The legacy is passed on. Today it’s cool to receive Deyverson here and pay tribute or congratulate, it’s cool, it has to be done. But only he knows what he went through to get here today and receive the tribute from you and the fans who are outside to have his shirt signed. When they told me he would be here, I didn’t come to pay homage, I wanted to bring memory and hope. When I received him at the club, I concentrated alone and every night I stopped to say a prayer. I felt in my heart to invite him to my room, even without knowing him. I told him in my room: ‘God brought you to Brazil, he brought you to this club to honor you’. He didn’t really understand what I said, but today a prayer is being fulfilled for a broken heart, and for a guy who has a huge heart. He went through a phase within the club that tears, only he shed, because it’s difficult to be a player, to receive criticism and not be able to express yourself. Your manifest is inside your room crying. I felt this on a day when I was in a position, where they placed me as a technical advisor, but I didn’t exercise that role, I was a friend, a mentor, an advisor. And someone from the board said I needed to call Deyverson and advise him because he was about to leave the club. The first people I identified who could help me in the process were three important people in his life: brother, father and mother, who would always visit him in CT. I called his brother and asked what we could help, what Deyverson was to him. He replied saying that Deyverson is not just a brother, he was a friend and has a huge heart. I asked the father and he said it is the heart I already knew. His mother said that Deyverson was a boy who needed a lot of attention since he was little. This approach your family told me about… I identified with you, because it’s a process that only you know you needed to go through. You arrived at a club with no friends, rejected, unknown, and the person who approached you was the one you least expected. This was a transformation in your life. I wasn’t just your teammate on the field, I was your father, mother and brother.” Ze Roberto.