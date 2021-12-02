Zé Roberto invades live interview and makes Deyverson cry

Striker Deyverson cried during the Flow Sport Club podcast after a visit and surprise statement by former player Zé Roberto — they were club mates at Palmeiras between 2015 and 2017.

Zé started by saying that when he learned that Deyverson would be on the show today, he stopped everything he was doing to be able to see and speak a few words to the attacker. The former player said that the hero of the title of Palmeiras in Libertadores had very difficult times inside the club and was always crying in his room.

In addition, Zé Roberto revealed that he was the first player in the squad to receive Deyverson in his dorm at the time of Palmeiras, because he felt he needed to pay special attention to the club’s new athlete.

In the opinion of the former player, Deyverson becoming the hero of the Palmeiras title is the fulfillment of a prayer of a player who has a huge heart.

Check out the exciting testimonial: