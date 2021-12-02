Zip code blocked? No more: a young man from Paraisópolis enables deliveries to the periphery with Favela Xpress – Época Negócios

+



Favela Xpress Team (Photo: Publicity)

Despite the pandemic having boosted the e-commerce market in Brazil, many orders did not reach their buyers on the outskirts of large cities because they were considered “risk areas”, which led a young resident of Paraisópolis to see the need for a specialized delivery service, Favela Brasil Xpress.

Givanildo Pereira Bastos, 21, says that the project started as a support network during the Covid-19 crisis, due to the difficulty in receiving donations within the community.

With narrow and uneven alleys, like a labyrinth, high population density and areas considered unsafe, the access of non-residents to favelas becomes difficult. In many places the zip code is blocked by delivery apps, making it impossible for orders to arrive at the door of the periphery consumer.

“They block this region for considering it a risk area”, says the young man, who has developed a logistics capable of solving the problem.

When making a purchase through a Favela Xpress partner e-commerce platform, if the customer belongs to the so-called “risk areas” for delivery, their order is forwarded to a distribution center, where the orders are separated by sector, region and delivery to, finally, reach the buyer’s residence.

In Paraisópolis, orders are transported by car, motorcycle, bicycle, tuk-tuk and even on foot.

“Buying a product over the internet has already become a habit, due to the pandemic, and we buy a lot over the internet, but the product does not reach us,” said Francisco Jefferson Silva, 18, who lives in Paraisópolis.

“But lately, we are managing to receive our products at home. I used to give my mother’s employer’s house address myself, when my mother came home from work she brought it to me. Today I give my house address and number.”

Challenges and income generation

In addition to making delivery possible, the initiative also generated income and jobs in the region, since all delivery people live in the community itself.

Currently, the company has 90 employees and carries optimistic projections for the coming months, as the e-commerce trend prevails in the post-pandemic period.

However, shipping products to certain locations remains a challenge, even for Favela Brasil Xpress.

“Even I had difficulty getting it delivered”, says Pereira, recalling the time when, at the beginning of the project, he took a long time to find the house of a merchant who had been waiting for four months to send a card machine, whose product only arrived when his establishment had already closed.

Lucas Reis, one of the delivery guys at Favela Xpress, corroborates the young man’s speech. “It was difficult (the order) to reach people’s homes,” he said.

Among the obstacles that keep companies away from these regions, according to Pereira, are: the difficulty of the satellite navigation system (GPS) in locating homes, the disorderly numbering and prejudice, but this changes when you know the periphery closely .

“When I bring a partner company to be within the community, and show what that reality actually is, that it has a potential for consumption, that there are people living there where work and income can be generated, they come and go with another look,” he says.

Paraisópolis, in the south of São Paulo, has more than 100,000 inhabitants and is the second largest favela in the city. The region has 650 street presidents who are part of the project, leaders who monitor and assist the surrounding houses, with a total of 38 thousand mapped families.

consumption in the periphery

Currently, Paraisópolis operates as a model base for Favela Brasil Xpress, with other bases in Heliópolis, Diadema, Capão Redondo and Cidade Júlia, in the State of São Paulo; Rocinha and Vila Cruzeiro, in Rio de Janeiro; and Betim, in Minas Gerais, with expansion plans.

In January, the project participated in an urban logistics challenge promoted by the British consulate in Brazil and won 1st place among 40 companies as an innovative, sustainable and social idea.

“We had no idea of ​​how much slum dwellers consume within e-commerce,” he said. “Only in Paraisópolis, today, an average of 800 deliveries arrive per day. This load, in value, represents around 500 thousand reais, that is, 500 thousand reais per day of merchandise that is consumed by the residents.”

According to Pereira, in less than four months, around 50 million reais in cargo value entered the community.

“We don’t want to live in two ‘Brasis’, one that has its CEP blocked and the other unlocked, we want to live in a single Brazil, where the slum dweller has the same rights as the resident of an upscale neighborhood.”