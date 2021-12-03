20th Bienal do Livro do Rio reinforces debate on diversity to ward off the shadow of Crivella’s conservative attack in 2019

Writer and screenwriter Felipe Cabral keeps a handful of souvenirs from the 2019 Rio International Book Biennial. He still remembers, for example, the tense messages that warned of the arrival of inspectors sent by the then mayor Marcelo Crivella to identify and seal books considered to be ” improper”. The former mayor said he had ordered the recall of the graphic novel “Avengers, Children’s Crusade”, which includes an image of two young men kissing and which Crivella classified as “sexual content for minors”. Cabral’s main memory, however, is the “beautiful resistance” to the attempt at censorship. The public quickly organized to protest, writers and publishers issued a manifesto against censorship and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) banned the collection of the works.

Dante Cid: ‘With fixed price law, books can be cheaper’

In addition to being part of the curator team for the 20th Bienal do Livro do Rio, which starts tomorrow and runs until the 12th, in a leaner and more hybrid version at Riocentro, in Barra da Tijuca, Cabral takes advantage of the party to launch “The first kiss of Romeu” (Galera Record), about a teenager pulled out of the closet by a bully and who becomes the target of homophobic insults throughout the school. The bully is the son of the mayor of Rio, who tries to censor the book Romeu’s father is releasing at the Bienal because in it there is… an image of two young men kissing.

Although Cabral claims that the book’s mayor is only “freely inspired” by the one who ruled Rio between 2017 and 2020, “Romeo’s first kiss” sets the tone for this year’s Bienal, which aims to ward off obscurantism, consolidate itself as a space valuing diversity and promoting debates on burning issues, such as inequality and racism.

What plants think: Philosophers and scientists explain ‘vegetable thinking’, theme of the 19th Flip

— The book arose from my indignation at the mayor’s attempt to censor our affections, our lives. This year, the Bienal will be lighter, more hopeful. We are seeing the downfall of hate projects – says Cabral, who insisted on stamping a gay kiss on the cover of his book.

Secretary of Education Renan Ferreirinha is one of the biggest enthusiasts of the “descrivelization” of the Bienal, a term coined by him, by the way.

“We need to make it clear that the time of darkness is behind us. The Bienal has the face of Rio and, therefore, it will promote culture, diversity and education,” he says.

Axé and art: From comics to photography, Afro-Brazilian religions inspire new generations of artists

Most of the tables deal with themes such as sexual diversity, racism and inequality.

— We want to bring the people who make Brazilian culture in its plurality. It is no longer possible to confine the stories of this huge country to such a restricted group. We shouldn’t belittle Brazil — says writer Eliana Alves Cruz, one of the curators. — The objective of the collective curatorship is to enhance Brazil by bringing the best we have in all lines of thought.

The writer Eliana Alves Cruz, author of the novels “Água d ebarrela” and “O crime do Cais do Valongo” highlights the tables “Imagined Futures”, in which all participants are black (Lázaro Ramos, Ale Santos, Aza Njeri, Elisio Lopes ), without the theme being racism, and “The nation in the language”, in which indigenous writers Ailton Krenak and Daniel Munduruku discuss how literature in Portuguese can both hide and rescue the history and culture of native peoples. For the writer, more than “being resistance”, the Bienal’s objective is to “affirm existences”. Afro-Brazilian culture will also be present at the Paixão de Ler festival, which will take place on the City Hall’s bookshelf at the Bienal every day, from 10 am to 10 pm. Names like Conceição Evaristo, Jessé Andarilho, Babu Santana and Zezé Motta will appear there.

Édouard Glissant: Who is the philosopher of ‘creoulization’ who inspired the Bienal de São Paulo

But the Bienal doesn’t just want politics. Pop culture will also be present, with the participation of names like Julia Quinn (author of “Bridgerton”) and Beverly Jenkins, who will speak, on the 7th, about the fever of period romances. On Thursday (9), booktubers and booktokers (young people who talk about books on TikTok) give literary tips. This Saturday, the 4th, singer-songwriter Lulu Santos launches his first songbook, “Lulu em dashes & verses”. He says he won’t just talk about politics.

“I’m lucky my book has nothing to do with it. It’s very tiring that everything has a political agenda. My public posture is already political. I am peace and love. Furthermore, the single “Inocentes” already has my comment on the state of things — says Lulu about the song, released in October, which asks: “Can anyone here explain / When did we give up so much conquest?”

Subversive: Clarice Lispector was filed by the dictatorship, reveals new biography

Some of the main international stars of this edition, like the American Julia Quinn and the Argentine Mariana Enriquez, will make virtual appearances. This year, there will be only one space for debates, the Plural Station. In 2019, there were two: the Literary Café and the #SemFiltro Arena. According to Marcos da Veiga Pereira, president of the National Union of Book Publishers (SNEL), responsible for holding the Bienal together with GL Events, the name change from Arena #SemFiltro to Estação Plural exemplifies the Bienal’s commitment to diversity.

— We have an obligation to evolve with the world. As in the last edition, there are tables on urgent topics, but we understand that it is no longer possible to put authors in boxes. There are two tables on LGBTQIAP+ literary content. However, more than 80% of the tables have authors and guests who identify with one of these letters and are at the event to talk about their specialties, from economics to poetry — says Letícia Pires, coordinator of the curatorial team along with Rosane Svartman. — The same thought guided the inclusion of black people, women and any other minority (in voice, not in existence) oppressed today. It is these listening and exchanges that plant the seeds that change society.

leaner

Format: the pandemic forced the Rio Book Biennial to reduce its size and adopt the hybrid format. The festival will occupy two pavilions in Riocentro. A maximum of 40 thousand people will be received per day (20 thousand per shift). The schedule, signed by a team of 11 curators, is also leaner, with 42 tables (in the last edition, there were 70). The number of exhibitors decreased: from 196 to 85.

Tickets: R$40 and R$20 (half price). Free for children up to one meter tall. The sale will be made exclusively online, through the event website (bienaldolivro.com.br). Presentation of proof of vaccination for those over 12 years of age and use of a mask will be mandatory.

Virtual: the panels will be shown live on the Bienal 360° platform (bienaldolivro.com.br).

Child: dedicated to children, Espaço Metamorfoses will have an interactive exhibition.

Address: Riocentro – Avenida Salvador Allende, 6.555. Barra da Tijuca.

Literature in São Gonçalo

Between December 4th and 11th, at Colubandê Farm, in São Gonçalo, the Ler para Valer Circuit takes place, an event that brings together writers, publishers and bookstores in a program that includes reading, theater, workshops and artistic interventions.

The 18th-century colonial complex, which is listed by IPHAN, will be divided into 30 spaces, with continuous activities. Chats about literature are scheduled at Café do Livro, including conversations with Eliana Alves Cruz, author of “O Crime do Cais do Valongo”, and about Carolina Maria de Jesus and Luiz Gama, the last two with Tom Farias, biographer of the author of “Eviction Room”.

The program also includes plays based on literary classics, such as “O Alienista”, by Machado de Assis. There are also specific activities for educators and students, and for children and youth. The complete schedule is on the website.

Service:

“Romeo’s first kiss”

Author: Felipe Cabral. Publishing company: Record Guys. Pages: 434. Price: BRL 49.90.