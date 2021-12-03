5 shares to have a chance of winning up to 3.37% this Thursday, according to Ágora and BTG

Shares of large Chinese companies closed the trading session this Thursday (2) on a high. Real estate developers pulled the positive trajectory after companies presented their plans to issue domestic bonds.

The CSI300 index, composed of the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, gained 0.25%. Real estate developers gained 2% in this session.

The Shanghai index, in turn, dropped 0.09%.

Still in the Asian market, steel rebar and hot rolled coil futures contracts rose. The most active construction rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 1.3%, while hot rolled coil futures gained 1.1%.

the futures of iron ore benchmarks for January delivery were down 3.5% to 601 yuan per ton.

US U.S, the futures indexes started the day on a high after closing yesterday’s trading session in the negative with confirmation of the arrival of the variant omicron in the country.

The stock market in Europe, on the other hand, operated mostly on the downside, also because of fears involving the dissemination of the new variant of the coronavirus.

Earlier today, Producer price data in the Eurozone were released, which jumped more than expected in October due to the increase in energy prices, mainly. Unemployment declined following the economic recovery.

In Brazil, the voting of the PEC of Precatório in the Plenary of the Senate. If approved, the PEC will return to voting in the Chamber, under approval in two shifts.

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) has just released the data for the third quarter of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which retreated 0.1% in the period compared to the second quarter, pressured by the fall in agriculture. Exports also contributed to the decline, having contracted 9.8% in the same comparison.

O BTG Pactual (BPAC11) and the Now Investments released their investment recommendations for the day. The suggested actions are from graphic analysts, who use a methodology that seeks to anticipate very short-term trends.

Remember that every investment involves risk and therefore there is no guarantee of a return. Therefore, respect the stops indicated – points where losses become intolerable and it is better to reset the positions.

BTG Company ticker Entry (BRL) 1st target (BRL) earning potential 2nd target (BRL) earning potential Stop (BRL) Valley VALLEY3 70.84 71.9 1.50% 72.7 2.63% 69.88 Suzano SUZB3 58.38 59.48 1.88% 60.3 3.29% 57.44 Taurus Weapons TASA4 22.83 23.28 1.97% 23.6 3.37% 22.48

Now Company ticker Entry (BRL) 1st target (BRL) earning potential 2nd target (BRL) earning potential Stop (BRL) IRB IRBR3 4.17 4.23 1.44% – – 4.14 Klabin KLBN11 24.08 24.42 1.41% – – 23.89 Suzano SUZB3 58.19 59 1.39% – – 57.73

Check out the investment methodology and analyst notices:

BTG Methodology: An asset with a suggested buy that has the opening above the entry point should be discarded, as well as an asset with a suggested sell that has the opening of the day below the entry point. Upon reaching the partial, the operation must be reduced by 50% and the stop adjusted to the entry point. The stop should only be considered after opening a position. The quotation during the trading session at this point (stop suggested), without the transaction being open, does not invalidate it.

Agora Methodology: operations awaiting entry point, valid for today only. Stop loss value valid only after the trade has been entered. Returns are gross, free of brokerage and fees. If the asset gaps, reaching the target before the entry price, the trade is cancelled.

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.