50 moments that marked the end of 50 years of fasting

ESPN.com.br separated fifty moments that marked Atlético-MG’s campaign in winning the 2021 Brasileirão

The wait is over: the cup of Brazilian championship is again from Atlético-MG. The team of Hulk, Nacho Fernandez, Diego Costa and co. ended in 2021 a fast that had lasted no less than 50 years in national football.

O ESPN.com.br separated fifty moments that marked the conquest of the Galo de Minas Gerais in Brasileirão.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

1. THE WEIGHT: Atlético-MG opened the 2021 edition of the Brasileirão with the weight of five decades of fasting in the competition. Finally, to see the two-time champion team, the board bet big and invested more than R$ 100 million in signings to reinforce the cast that started the competition, according to a financial report published by the club.

2. BILLION BILLION DEBT: At the same event in which they announced the expense to assemble the cast, the Atletico directors also detailed the club’s debt, which exceeded the R$1.2 billion mark. The plan is to reduce this amount to BRL 341 million by 2026.

3. FRUSTRATING DEBUT: Within Mineirão, the team was defeated by Fortaleza, by 2-1. More pressure for the team that started the Brazilian Nationals as one of the favorites.

4. A PUMP: It was with a kick from outside the area of ​​Hulk that Galo got the 1st victory in the Brasileirão. Away from home, the team beat Sport in the second round. There, the team was still in 9th place.

5. HULK x DARONCO: The first victory at Mineirão came thanks to a goal that came from Jair’s feet. But the match against São Paulo was marked by the meeting between striker Hulk and referee Anderson Daronco, both physically privileged.

6. ENTRY INTO G-4: Atlético-MG entered the G-4 of Brasileirão after beating Internacional 1-0 against Beira-Rio, still in the 4th round. The goal was Nathan’s.

7. LOW WEIGHT: One of Atlético-MG’s first great challenges was to play without Nacho Fernandéz, one of its main reinforcements: the Argentine midfielder tested positive for COVID-19 and had to follow the removal protocol provided for by the CBF. Without him, one of the worst moments of the team in the competition would come…

8. QUESTIONS: The 1-1 draw against Chapecoense, in the middle of Mineirão, took the team out of the Libertadores zone and raised doubts about the stability of the team. It was necessary to react quickly.

9. ‘EXCUSES’: The pressure was already considerable due to the stumbling block at home, but the defeat by Ceará at Castelão by 2-1 left the atmosphere at Atlético-MG even heavier. And the result was a failure by goalkeeper Everson, who apologized to fans after the game for the error.

10. CRISIS?: Galo had the third game without a win and the second straight defeat in Brasileirão, when they fell 2-0 to Santos by Fernando Diniz, in Vila Belmiro.

11. DEFENSE ASSIGNED: Atletico’s bad moment was due to the conceded goals. There were five in three games, a far cry from what is now the best defense in the league.

12. DOWNLOADING: Summoned by Paraguay to compete in the Copa América, Junior Alonso was very much missed by the defensive sector athletic during this period. He returned to the cast in July. But he was not the only one who defrauded Galo during the period: midfielder Alan Franco (Ecuador) and forwards Eduardo Vargas (Chile) and Jefferson Savarino (Venezuela) were others to test the strength of the group assembled for the season. Atlético, by the way, was the second Brazilian team with more players in the Copa América, being only behind Flamengo, which conceded five.

13. TANGO RHYTHM: Two from Nacho, two from Zaracho. With his midfielder back, Galo beat Atlético-GO by 4-1 at Mineirão and put an end to the sequence of stumbling blocks. It was early July. These were Nacho’s first two goals in Brasileirão.

14. HI, GONE: Atlético returned to the G-4 in the 9th round after beating Cuiabá, away from home, with a solitary goal by Nacho Fernandez.

15. MARKED TERRITORY: Atlético beat Flamengo 2-1 in the first game between two of the teams appointed as favorites for the title. Savarino scored twice in Mineirão.

16. INDEPENDENCE: Playing at Horto, Atlético beat América with a goal by Borrero and took the lead of Brasileirão. It was the eve of the decisive game against Boca by Libertadores.

17. COLOURED: With two from Hulk, Atlético beat Corinthians by turning point and equaled the score of Palmeiras for the first time at the top of the table. It was open hunting.

18. TO GIVE MORALE: Close to the top at the Brazilian Nationals, Galo had one of his highlights of the season when he eliminated the mighty Boca Juniors at Mineirão at Conmebol Libertadores, in a game beyond emotional. Éverson, entitled to a goal from the penalty spot, came out as a hero.

19. CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU: On his 35th birthday, Hulk scored twice in Galo’s 3-0 victory against Bahia at Mineirão. Atlético was not yet the leader, but it was (strong) in the fight.

20. REMEMBER: By beating Athletico-PR by 2-0, for the 14th round, Atlético reached the 7th consecutive victory in Brasileirão, equaling the consecutive triumphs reached in 2012.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

21. GOLDEN BOY: While approaching the first positions of the Brazilian, Atlético-MG saw Guilherme Arana win the gold medal with the Olympic team at the Tokyo Games, in Japan.

22. IS A LEADER: It was in the 15th round that Atlético assumed the leadership of Brasileirão. A win away from home against Juventude and Palmeiras stumbling against Fortaleza. To give it an even more special flavor, leadership couldn’t come any other way for the team, could it? Turning around, and with a goal from defender Nathan Silva in the 46th of the second half. Remember a certain 2013?

23. STRONG ROOSTER: At the top of Serie A, Cuca’s team gained a new boost in Libertadores by going to Argentina and beating Marcelo Gallardo’s River Plate by 1-0.

24. EVEN MORE LEADER: As fate would have it, Atlético’s next game would soon be against Palmeiras, earning the lead. And in the duel of the best defense against the best attack of the Brasileirão, it was Galo. 2 to 0.

25. A STAR SHINES: Is it a game against a direct rival? Call ‘Savaliso’. After scoring twice against Flamengo, it was the Venezuelan who scored two more against Palmeiras and resolved the two clashes with “six points”.

26. THE 9 HAS ARRIVED: Soon after the end of the match against Palmeiras, Atlético-MG announced that they had signed Diego Costa.

27. SHOW: In a reunion match with its fans, with part of Mineirão released to the public, Atlético simply ran over River at Mineirão, making it 3-0 and showing all its strength.

28. LIGHT: Shortly after being introduced, Diego Costa has already made his debut. And scored. It was in a 1-1 draw against Red Bull Bragantino, for the 18th round.

29. THE ‘REVENGE’: If Fortaleza spoiled Atlético’s debut in Brasileirão, Galo returned it. Victory at Castelão in the opening match by 2-0 and assured leadership.

Pedro Souza/Athletic

30. SIX POINTS: Atlético’s regularity in the championship was in getting points against the teams that are at the bottom of the table. After the victory on Ilha, 3-0 in Mineirão against Sport.

31. CLEAR MISSION: Even without so many victories, Cuca continued with the ‘score always’ speech. And that’s what they managed to do in the series of games against São Paulo, Internacional and Chapecoense, when the team scored five out of nine possible points.

32. THE BUMPER: The sequence without so much shine in Brasileirão was not for nothing. Amidst the dispute to remain in the lead, the elimination for Palmeiras in the semifinal of Conmebol Libertadores.

33. THE REACTION: It was precisely after the fall in international competition that Atlético shot towards the title of the Brasileirão. Since the elimination, there have been 14 games, with only two defeats, for Atlético-GO and Flamengo.

34. PASSED: 25 rounds were enough for Hulk to reach the mark of 10 goals scored in Brasileirão, in the victory by 3-1 over Ceará, when he scored the net twice. Thus, he beat Keno, the team’s top scorer in Serie A in 2020.

35. TURN WITH V OF VAR: In the 26th round, Atlético-MG needed to turn around to beat Santos, by 3-1, at Mineirão. The game was marked by the performance of the VAR, which analyzed four moves and scored two penalties, converted, by the Minas Gerais team.

36. FOCUSED: Galo faced (and won) Cuiabá in the match between the two semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, against Fortaleza. In aggregate, Atlético beat Ceará by 6-1, guaranteeing a place in the final.

37. FINAL WEATHER?: In the 29th round, Atlético-MG played the long-awaited match against Flamengo, at Maracanã. The red-black team faced the game, in fact, as a decision and won by 1-0, retaking the vice-leadership and still having two games less compared to the first place. Galo, however, left Rio still leading with a 10-point advantage.

38. THE MASS: In order to recover from the defeat by Flamengo, Atlético had, at the beginning of November, authorization to sell 100% of the tickets at Mineirão. With a full house again, Galo won Grêmio 2-1 in front of 56 thousand fans.

39. undefeated: Atlético did not lose to América in the Serie A classic from Minas Gerais in 2021. Two victories, both 1-0.

40. TWO PENS: Corinthians was no match for the leader in Mineirão: a 3-0 victory for the athletes. But the game was marked by the beautiful skill of Zaracho, who simply gave two pens in the same move at defensive midfielder Gabriel.

41. ONE MORE STEP: When he went to Curitiba to visit Athletico-PR, Atlético-MG faced a rival without their owners, with an eye on the Copa Sudamericana final. Cuca’s team didn’t even want to know and took advantage: a 1-0 victory, again with emphasis on Zaracho, scorer.

42. CRUSHER: Hulk assumed the artillery of Brasileirão by scoring twice against Juventude, reaching there to 14 goals. Now there are 17, isolated at the end.

43. DOMAIN: At the end of the 34th round, Atlético-MG had 5 of the 11 players in the award selection ESPN Sportingbet Silver Ball: Éverson, Alonso, Arana, Nacho and Hulk, in addition to coach Cuca in charge.

44. INDIGESTO: By tying with Palmeiras in São Paulo, Atlético-MG guaranteed its best campaign as a visitor in the history of Brasileirão by straight points and with 20 clubs. So far there were eight wins in 17 matches, with five draws and four defeats.

45. OVERHAUL: Atlético-MG’s 2021 campaign already holds the club’s record for consecutive victories as home team in the competition. There are 15 consecutive triumphs, a mark achieved by beating Fluminense, in the 36th round.

46. ​​LITTLE MISSING: More than the record, the victory over the team from Rio de Janeiro left Atlético-MG needing just two points, or Flamengo’s stumble, to be champion.

47. ALMOST: Last Tuesday, Atlético-MG could have been champion without playing and even felt the flavor for a few minutes while Flamengo and Ceará tied at Maracanã. In the end, the red-black victory by 2-1 postponed the celebration.

48. IT’S A CHAMPION!: In the first chance he had, however, to secure the title on the field, Galo didn’t waste it. victory by 3 to 2 against Bahia, with the right to change history after leaving behind with 2-0. Finally, the Brazilian bi-championship, after 50 years.

49. REINFORCEMENT IN THE SAFES: If they started the year worried about finances, Atlético also has a “relief” in the money with the Brasileirão prize: R$33 million paid by the CBF to the champion.

50. THE PARTY: The celebration in front of their fans, with the receipt of the long-awaited trophy, however, will take place this next Sunday, against Red Bull Bragantino.