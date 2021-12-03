50% of cases affect young people between 20 and 34 years old

In 2020, Brazil registered 29,917 cases of AIDS, a reduction of 20.7% with respect to 2019, when the country notified 37,731. This is one of the data from the 2021 HIV/AIDS Epidemiological Bulletin released this Wednesday (01), World AIDS Day.

HIV notifications also suffered a drop: 43,312 were registered in 2019 and 32,701 in 2020, a decrease of 10,611 cases.

Despite the reduction, experts warn that death records remain high and the disease scenario in Brazil remains worrying. In 2020, there were 10,417 AIDS deaths against 10,687 the previous year, a drop of only 2.52%.

In the entire historical series, the country cataloged 381,793 cases of HIV. Of these, 69.8% were registered in males and 30.2% in females. In addition, more than 50% of diagnoses are for young men and women, aged between 20 and 34 years.

According to the Ministry of Health, there is a reduction in cases in women and an increase in men, especially younger ones. For this and other reasons, it is essential not to spare efforts to promote awareness of the importance of prevention.

Read more:

The importance of treatment

Disclosure – Ministry of Health

Annually, the Ministry of Health launches a campaign that aims to make Brazilians aware of the importance of preventing HIV. In 2021, the motto is “Preventing is always the best choice” and reminds about all the existing features that help to prevent the virus from being transmitted.

According to the data released, 694,000 people are being treated for AIDS in Brazil and, this year alone, 45,000 new patients started antiretroviral therapy. Thus, 81% of people diagnosed with HIV have access to treatment across the country.

Of this total, 95% of individuals no longer transmit the virus sexually because they have an undetectable viral load when performing the appropriate treatment offered by the Unified Health System (SUS). This percentage is already higher than the target imposed by the United Nations, which is 90%.

An example of the effectiveness of HIV/AIDS treatment is in decrease in mortality and incidence of cases in the State of São Paulo. According to information from the Department of Health, the region recorded a 44.8% drop in AIDS deaths and a 42% reduction in case notifications in the last ten years.

For experts, the indices reflect the improvement in prevention strategies and access to treatment in the public health network. According to data, there were 1,880 fatal victims of the disease last year against 3,141 in 2010. That year, there were also 8,521 new cases of AIDS and, in 2020, this number reached 5,363 cases.

please note that a person living with HIV does not necessarily develop AIDS if you carry out the treatment correctly. Due to the pandemic, the Ministry of Health extended the dispensing time of antiretroviral drugs from 30 to 60 or even 90 days, a strategy to ensure the maintenance of care for people living with the disease even in a pandemic scenario.

Check out:

Is the drop in notifications real?

One of the main data disclosed in the bulletin was the 20.7% reduction in AIDS cases in 2020 compared to 2019. Jairo Bouer explains that, probably, it is necessary to wait for the next few years to find out if there really is a downward trend:

We cannot forget that 2020 was a very atypical year because of the pandemic and, perhaps, far fewer people have sought the health service, causing a decrease in notifications”, he explains.

Another hypothesis that may explain the fall in records are the combined strategies currently available. In addition to the use of condoms in all sexual relations – one of the main resources for preventing HIV/AIDS – there are also PrEP and PeP.

Even if all people who live with the virus carry out the proper treatment and reach undetectable loads, they also do not transmit the virus. All of these features together can result in reduced case notifications.

We must not forget that HIV is a pandemic. We’ve lived with her for 40 years. It is important that people continue to protect themselves and that information remains circulating”, emphasizes Jairo.

PrEp and PeP: what’s the difference?

PrEP is used before sex without a condom. The patient takes a combination of antiretroviral drugs daily, which will concentrate in the body and, if exposure to the HIV virus occurs, the pharmacologically active substance in the blood will prevent the onset of the infection.

SUS makes PrEP available, but the interested person must meet certain criteria. so that you can receive this drug:

Gays;

Men who have sex with men (MSM);

Trans people;

Serodifferent couples;

Sex workers;

People who frequently use PEP and stop using a condom in sexual relations that involve penetration.

Figures from the IST/AIDS Coordination of the city of São Paulo showed that in 2021, in the capital, more than 10,000 people were using PrEP, which demonstrates the growth in the distribution of this very important and effective prophylactic measure.

PrEP, offered by SUS since 2018, has already reduced the number of new HIV infections in the city of São Paulo by more than 25% in relation to the years 2018 and 2019.

Already PEP is an emergency drug, that is, if the person has been exposed to the risk of having contracted HIV, he/she should go to a specialized health service and request post-exposure prophylaxis medication. Remembering that, as it is an emergency, the patient has up to 72 hours after exposure to start the treatment, which is also done with medication and lasts 28 days.

See too: