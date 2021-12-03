99 invites drivers to rent CNG Kit; know how to participate

99 announced a pilot project to rent CNG Kits (Photo: Divulgação/Stellantis/Fiat)

In recent months, fuel prices (such as gasoline and ethanol) underwent several adjustments. And with that, some alternatives are becoming protagonists, such as Natural Gas Vehicle (CNG). This can be more economical and efficient. And it was thinking of these advantages that the 99 is inviting some partner drivers to participate in its CNG kit rental project.

99 invites drivers from the city of São Paulo to rent a CNG kit; know more!

The announcement was made this week. This is a pilot project by the technology company focused on urban mobility. drivers. According to her, everyone will benefit 100 drivers that run on Sao Paulo City. In this case, according to the 99 itself, the city was chosen because the races held in them are “generally longer”.

But the company says that other cities will not be left behind. She plans to expand this initiative to all the other cities where she operates from next year. Remember that 99 is present in all regions of Brazil. You can check a list with the cities where the company operates on the 99 official website.

“We are testing several alternatives to deal with the rising fuel crisis. At 99, we believe in building solutions together with our partners and, therefore, we are going to test the project’s feasibility in collaboration with our drivers. We hope that the initiative will bring real benefits, with savings and advantages for those who drive through the platform”, declares Livia Pozzi, 99’s director of operations and products, in a statement.

This is a technology that has many advantages. Even more so now, as prices charged for gasoline and ethanol are skyrocketing. And the numbers show the difference between the two. According to data from the National Petroleum Agency), the kilometer traveled with CNG is costing BRL 0.32 (on average) against BRL 0.66 (on average) using gasoline. Of course, taking into account that the average price of the first is BRL 4.25 per m³ and the second is costing on average BRL 6.64 per liter.

Enrollment

Those interested in taking part in this 99 pilot project will have to register and go through a selection process. First, the registration part is done through the campaign’s official website. The link is this onei. After clicking on the “Register Now” area, you will need to fill out a form and wait for the result. She will contact the driver, if chosen, to send the rental agreement.

The 99 says that the first 50 selected will still take one fuel voucher of BRL 200 for CNG. Scheduling for installation will follow. This part will be done by an authorized partner and may last approximately 12 hours. Ready! A waiting list will be created for those who were not called to this first list. The company says that the monthly rental fee of R$ 329 will be charged after the equipment is installed.

But it offers drivers an advantage. This value can decrease according to how many trips he takes with the car. If he makes 323 runs, for example, the discount will be 10%. Now, if he makes 465 runs, he will be exempt from paying the monthly fee.