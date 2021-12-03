A 59-year-old Brazilian loses around R$ 880 thousand when she thinks she was dating Greek musician Yanni

A Nigerian boy was denounced by the Public Ministry of São Paulo on charges of deceiving a 59-year-old woman into believing that he was dating Greek musician Yanni. According to the MP, he would have appropriated around R$ 880 thousand from the victim. This is not the first charge of embezzlement against the boy.

According to UOL, the two met through social networks and started exchanging messages on WhatsApp. A little later, the woman agreed to marry the fake Yanni and ended up doing several banking transactions for the Nigerian, residing in Brazil.

The victim’s family went to the police after a situation in which she became desperate saying that the man had been kidnapped. She also asked her father to make available 10 million reais to pay an alleged ransom.

According to the Public Ministry, the coup-man is part of an international gang called “Yahoo Boys”, of Nigerian origin. They specialize in sentimental embezzlement and have more than 200 members in Brazil. Criminals act by approaching lonely people through internet profiles.

The process against the Nigerian who deceived the 59-year-old Brazilian, runs in secret at the 10th Criminal Court of the Central Forum of Barra Funda, in São Paulo. The accused already has another conviction for the crime of embezzlement in another case.

Continues after Advertising

Italian mistaken case

The Brazilian’s case reminds a lot of another story of a coup, which killed an Italian volleyball player. Roberto Cazzaniga fell into a swindle scheme for 15 years, believing he was dating Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrósio.

According to the report produced by the Italian channel Mediaset, the person introduced himself to Roberto under the name of Maya and even said that he worked as a model, but all the photos used were of Alessandra Ambrósio. The scammer claimed to the player that he needed money to treat a supposed heart problem, and with that he managed to raise an exorbitant amount of 700,000 euros. “I have so many debts, it’s not easy ‘waking up from a coma'”, said the man in tears, in an interview for the website Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Continues after Advertising

Mediaset was in charge of producing a “dossier” to prove that the woman Roberto “had a relationship with” was not the Brazilian top model. The request came from the player’s own family, who no longer knew what to do for him to believe he was being deceived. “One day he was in his room, in the dark. I see him cry, I ask him what he has and he tells me he fell in love, but this woman is in the ICU to have a heart operation”, said Danilo Cazzaniga, brother of the athlete.

The report carried out an extensive investigation to uncover all the details behind the coup, and revealed that Maya was actually a woman named Valeria who lives in Sardinia, also in Italy. And the worst part: she entered Roberto Cazzaniga’s life with the help of a common “friend” of his, identified only as Manuela and named as one of those involved in the scam. The player and the fake model were introduced by phone and from there, they built the “relationship” without ever seeing each other live or any other technological resource that could show that Maya was not Alessandra Ambrósio.

Continues after Advertising

When the team contacted Valeria, she denied that she was behind the coup and that she was just Maya’s friend. “Anyway, whatever I say, I don’t think you would believe me”, replied the fraudster when asked why she received Roberto’s financial deposits. The Italian sportsman filed a complaint with the authorities and an official investigation is underway.