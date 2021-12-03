‘A Place in the Sun’: Tulio to Threaten Ravi | come around

🎯 The businessman believes that in order to take down his rival, he needs to be able to extract something from the driver.
Tulio probes Ravi about friendship with Christian/Renato in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
🧐 Upon leaving Redentor, Tulio includes the employee:
“You and your Renato, where do you know each other?”
Ravi is intimidated by Tulio in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
🧐 Tulio, then, tells him that he’s going to discover the connection of the pair:
“I don’t know what arrangement you have with your boss. But whatever it is you’re covering up, I want to remind you that, eventually, the truth comes out. It always does,” he warns.
🧐 Then he kills an insect with his wrist, dirtying the sleeve of his shirt, and completes:
“You can be right: the weakest is the one that gets crushed.”
03 Ten
Friday
Check out the full summary for the day and week!