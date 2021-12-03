‘A Place in the Sun’: Tulio to Threaten Ravi | come around

03 Ten Friday

Lara tells Noca that she will find out what really happened to the twins. Rebeca is disconcerted to learn from Bela that Felipe is going to move to Paris. Cecília opens a package that Felipe left for Rebeca. Elenice discovers that Alipio wears an electronic ankle bracelet. Cecilia gets drunk and Bela takes her to the hospital. Cecilia accuses Rebeca of having seduced Felipe. Elenice and Alipio are together. Lara decides to sell it hot at the door of Engenhão, hoping to find Christian’s brother. Ravi notices that Ruth has a bloodstained shirt on her wrist, just like Tulio’s was when he killed an insect in the car. Ravi tells Christian/Renato that Tulio and Ruth are lovers.

