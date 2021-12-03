A woman has her teeth pulled out for not paying the full cost of the implant

A 46-year-old woman accuses a dentist in Cascavel of removing the teeth he implanted in her mouth because she was unable to pay all the installments for the repair procedure. The patient’s attorney says she is in a dramatic situation.

The woman claims that she went to the dental clinic in Cascavel to perform the implants, seeking better quality of life. During the process, nine implants were placed, replacing all front teeth. The service was closed at R$9 thousand and the patient managed to pay R$4 thousand.

The remaining amount ended up not being paid, according to the lawyer, due to the patient’s financial difficulties. However, what should have been dealt with in the legal sphere by the clinic to receive the value, has become a case that the professional classifies as “inhumane”.

“This is one of the most inhumane and unreasonable cases of health. A health professional who simply for a matter that should be charged in court, by appropriate means, in the correct sphere, ends up removing all of my client’s teeth. The case is serious and we are waiting for justice”, said lawyer Alisson Silveira da Luz.

According to him, there is already an injunction requesting the patient’s previous situation to be resumed, so that she has her teeth back. The lawyer stated that the client is five kilos thinner, as she is unable to eat. In addition, it presents impaired speech.

“We expect an immediate response from justice, as well as the appropriate punishment for this clinic and especially for this professional who certainly does not like and has no respect for human beings, not deserving the position he occupies”, completed Silveira da Luz.

(CGN)

