A woman will receive R$ 50 million after stepping on a job in a supermarket

Ana Laura Queiroz* – State of Minas

posted on 12/02/2021 7:11 PM



Woman Receives Million Dollar Compensation After Supermarket Accident – (Credit: Getty Images/Reproduction)

An accident that apparently didn’t seem like a big deal had a tragic end for an American. April Jones was shopping at one of Walmart’s US grocery stores when she stepped on a rusty nail. The wound got worse and his leg had to be amputated.

The case took place in the city of Florence, South Carolina, in June 2015. Six years later, with the legal process finally concluded, the victim will receive US$ 10 million in compensation. The value exceeds R$50 million, when converted.

understand the case

When she was shopping, April reports that she felt a severe pain in her feet. When he took off his shoe, to his surprise, he realized that he had stepped on a completely rusty nail.

The woman received all the necessary medical care, however, this did not stop the wound from getting worse. The wound became infected and, initially, four fingers were amputated.

Unsuccessful in trying to contain the infection, which has reached an advanced stage, April underwent an amputation of her leg. The limb was removed above the knee.