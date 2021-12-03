Abel asks for four names and Ronaldo detonates Deyverson

News from Palmeiras today: Abel Ferreira, Leila Pereira and Ronaldo criticizes Deyverson

Ronaldo criticizes Deyverson

During participation in Flow Sport Club, the winning striker of three editions of Bola d’Or criticized the simulations in current football. Ronaldo also cited the case of Deyverson, who faked a foul even in the referee’s own touch in the Libertadores final.

Renovations at Palmeiras

President Leila Pereira will begin her term at Palmeiras with some problems to resolve. One of them is that the current alviverde squad has eight athletes in need of a contractual decision in the first days of next year.

Abel asks for four reinforcements

According to the ‘Goal’ portal, Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira asked for four strong reinforcements for President Leila Pereira. A center forward and a defender are the most needed players for the current squad, in the coach’s view.

Leila sets market priority

Meanwhile… the new president of Palmeiras has already defined that the club alviverde will look for a great forward for the next season. The current cast has Ron, Luiz Adriano, Deyverson and Willian for the position.

