Abel Ferreira asks for a list of reinforcements for four positions at Palmeiras; see behind the scenes

Abel Ferreira wants right-back, defender, midfielder and center forward at Palmeiras

Despite the uncertainty about his permanence in the position, the coach of the palm trees, Abel Ferreira, asked for reinforcements to four positions in the club’s squad, already aiming for the 2022 season, which will start “hipping” with the dispute of the FIFA Club World Cup and of the South American Cup.

According to the ESPN.com.br, the Portuguese sees the arrival of a right side, a left-handed defender, a midfielder it is a center forward.

The list of names was passed on to the current board of directors of Verdão and also to the club’s future managers, who will take over on December 15, in daily meetings that have been taking place at the Soccer Academy, as showed the ESPN.com.br last thursday.

Behind the scenes in Alviverdes, this mission is also seen as a “test” for the possible permanence of Anderson Barros as the club’s soccer director, as he will give the “kick start” in the conversations for reinforcements.

Nonetheless, firmer moves and signatures should only take place after the 15th, when the Maurício Galiotte administration will officially pass the baton to Leila Pereira and her vices.

In daily meetings at the Academy, the possible contract renewals of the steering wheel Felipe Melo and the goalkeeper jailson, whose bonds expire at the turn of the year.

The most delicate topic for now is the pitbull, since the athlete wants to renew by two years, while Verdão would like to sign for one year.

Melo’s situation is monitored by the International, who has the desire to have the experienced midfielder.

The conversations are attended by three parties: a technical committee, a current football board (Capitalized by Anderson Barros) and also members of the Leila administration.

The owner of the crefisa, by the way, actively participated in some meetings, since the subjects must be defined when its directors are sworn in.















