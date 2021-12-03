Abel Ferreira imposes a condition to stay at Palmeiras

Credit: Cesar Greco/ Ag. Palmeiras

Two-time champion of Libertadores da América, coach Abel Ferreira has an undefined future at Palmeiras for next season. Even with a contract until December 2022, the Portuguese coach does not guarantee his permanence at Alviverde.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, a condition has been imposed for coach Abel Ferreira to remain at Palmeiras in 2022.

“There is a move made by Hugo Cajuda, who is the manager of Abel Ferreira, demanding financial compensation so that there is an extension of the contract. The current contract only ends in December 2022, but the Portuguese businessman’s idea is to sign a new contract with a duration of two years and values ​​much higher than the current ones”, informed journalist Jorge Nicola, on his YouTube channel.

The journalist also said that Abel Ferreira intends to be the highest paid coach in Brazilian football.

“Abel Ferreira earns around 800,000 reais a month, much less than many of the other coaches who work at big clubs in Brazil. Abel has already come across these numbers and understands that as a two-time champion of the Libertadores and also champion of the Copa do Brasil Merceologias be the highest paid coach in Brazilian football”, said Jorge Nicola.

READ TOO:

Mercado da Bola: Santo André hires midfielder who was at Palmeiras for Paulistão

Ball market: Gabigol goes to Premier League? Flamengo striker’s manager opens the game to the possibility

Ball market: Cruzeiro hires champion Libertadores striker with Palmeiras for the base

Mercado da Bola: Santos negotiates with Palmeiras to hire striker Willian Bigode

Ball market: Corinthians makes decision on hiring Dentinho

Barbieri at Flamengo, Gabigol at Arsenal and Marcelo at Serie A: see unexpected November rumors

Flamengo could lose two players to the final straight of the Brasileirão

Palmeiras is looking for stars, but may lose Gómez, Abel Ferreira and two others; see latest rumors

Brasileirão Serie A 2021: check out the complete league table

Brasileirão Serie B 2021: check out the complete championship table