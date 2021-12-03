Abel hears a request to “stay” at a Palmeiras title party and responds: “I have a contract”; watch video | palm trees

On Thursday night, Palmeiras held a party to commemorate the Libertadores title at a venue in São Paulo. Before starting his speech of thanks on stage, Abel Ferreira heard the chorus of those present: “Stay!”. The technician replied to them:

– I have a contract – before continuing to thank the board and the players for last Saturday’s victory over Flamengo, in Montevideo.

At the same party, president Maurício Galiotte celebrated the Libertadores title and participated in a round with fans with songs in provocation to Flamengo (see the video below).

Galliote provokes Flamengo in a party for the Libertadores title: “smell is the c….!”

The coach has a contract with Verdão until the end of 2022, but after winning his second Copa Libertadores for the club, he said he was at his physical and mental limits. The board even released him from the game against Cuiabá, in which his assistant João Martins trained the team.

With the family still living in Portugal, Abel would like to talk with his wife and daughters to define the future. His wife has traveled frequently to Brazil and this week she went with him to the National Sanctuary of Aparecida, considered the largest Marian temple in the world.

This week, he has already turned down a proposal by Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, which offered around R$ 127 million for a two-and-a-half-year contract. In addition to the Saudi club, the businessman from the Portuguese received surveys from teams in the United States and Besiktas, in Turkey.

Palmeiras wants the coach to stay. From Maurício Galiotte, who was next to Abel on stage and asked with his hands for the screams of “stay” to increase, to Leila Pereira, elected president who takes over the club on the next 15th.

So far, the commander has not signaled to the club his intention to interrupt the contract signed a year ago, and the possibility of the parties discussing an appreciation of it is not ruled out.

For Palmeiras, Abel Ferreira has disputed ten competitions so far and reached six finals, including the two in the Libertadores and the 2020 Copa do Brasil, which also ended as champion.