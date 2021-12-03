About to complete 24 years of marriage, Ana Hickmann’s husband shows off his wife in lingerie: ‘Lucky’

Alexandre Correa puts a beautiful click from his wife Ana Hickmann and makes a beautiful statement

About to complete another year of marriage with Ana Hickmann (40), Alexandre Correa (50) used their social media to show how lucky they are to live alongside the presenter!

This Thursday, 02, the businessman posted a photo of his lover in lingerie and joked that it was just to cause envy and reinforce his luck. According to him, the 24 years of marriage deserve a special celebration.

“In 2022 @ahickmann and I will celebrate 24 years of marriage, almost a Silver Wedding. I think it’s time to give that party that the boss deserves and asks for so much, right? During these years, we created many stories and, for sure, we will do many others. And this photo is to cause envy and show how lucky I am!!!! I love you, Aninha!!!”, he wrote in the caption of the publication.

Through the comments, Ana reciprocates the affection and declared to the loved one: “Love you!!!!”

Ana Hickmann Shares Statement After Sister’s Marriage

Ana Hickmann has used her social media in recent days to show more photos of her sister’s wedding, Fernanda. On her Instagram profile, the presenter shared unpublished photos of the ceremony and published a statement for the youngest.

Check out:





