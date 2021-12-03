Actor deceives mother with audio by Claudia Raia, goes viral and arrives at the actress

This Thursday (2/12), a young actor went viral on social media after deceiving his mother with an audio by Cláudia Raia. What they didn’t expect is that the game would reach the actress and that she would leave a message for the family.

Henrique Zamith published the trolling video on his Twitter and caught up with the actress. “And I pretended to be Claudia Raia to my mother and she cried thinking I had met her,” he captioned. The publication went viral so much that Cláudia Raia herself, this time for real, noticed the family and left a message for the young man. Check out the video at the end of the article.

In the video, it is possible to see that Henrique tells his family that he is with Claudia, that she is super nice and that he was going to ask for an audio to be sent to the group. That’s when the boy’s mother fell into the troll. “Oh i want. Tell her to send kisses to Flávia Zamith, I want to. Son, tell her that I’m a fan of hers, wow, she dances a lot, she’s beautiful”, cheered the mother.

The actor then took action to deceive Flavia. “I’m glad you like my work. I was very happy. Your kid just showed you a wonderful picture of you and you don’t even look like you’re that old. A beautiful thing, a huge kiss”, sent Henrique, posing as the actress.

Without imagining that she was being deceived, Flávia recorded another audio thanking her. “Oooh, Claudia, I was thrilled here. I’m your fan, thanks, ok? A kiss”, he replied.

Then Henrique’s father also joined the conversation and confirmed his mother’s feelings. “Henrique, you left your mother emotional here, she filled her eyes with tears. Wow, she was so happy,” he described.

However, shortly afterwards, amidst much laughter, Henrique denied that the audio was true and admitted the trolling. “I’m sick here. Mom, it’s not Claudia Raia. It’s just that my voice is just like hers. You see, it was me.” He even texted as if he were the actress. “No need to get emotional, Cláudia. Don’t worry, okay? I’m super approachable.”

It was then that Flávia took the opportunity to discount the false emotion. “Motherfucker! (laughs) You did just like her voice. I’ll give it to you, you’ll see if I’ll buy you a Christmas present. Santa Claus won’t let me give you a present. Look, I got emotional for nothing, I smudged my make-up silly. It’s going to take some slaps on the ass”.

In the end, she still confesses that she shared the audio. “Henrique, it was just the same. Gee, I ordered the family. I’m going there to erase it”, he concluded.

And I pretended to be the @ClaudiaRaia to my mother and she cried thinking that I had met her kkkkkkkkkkkk it was so good because pic.twitter.com/pTcbOSbvgq — Henrique Zamith (@henrique_zamith) November 30, 2021

