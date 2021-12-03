Actor who participated in the film Dois Filhos de Francisco denies trafficking and says drugs found with him are for personal use, says defense | Goias

Share this news on WhatsApp

Until 9:48 am this Thursday (2), the actor was still in prison, according to the defense, who said he also awaited the custody hearing to be scheduled by the Judiciary. He was arrested on Wednesday (1).

The young man was arrested in the act at his residence, in Sector Cidade Jardim. Police chief Rômulo Figueiredo de Matos, who is in charge of the investigations, informed that, on the way to the police station, the actor confessed to trafficking. The investigator said he is suspected of selling drugs on social networks and parties in the capital.

“In the car, he confessed that he sold drugs, but said that it was only to friends and close people at parties. He also said that he has two companies and that he works as an actor and digital influencer, not using the drug sales as a source of income”, said the delegate.

However, the delegate also said that, at the time of interrogation, the suspect changed the version, after talking to his defense. “Afterwards, he denied committing the crime and said that he had no knowledge of the drug,” said the investigator.

Defense lawyers said, in a note sent this Thursday (2), that Wigor never sold drugs. He recently treated a cancer that had several side effects, including depression, causing a chemical dependency, according to the defense. The lawyers emphasize that Wigor is not a digital influencer, but a civil engineer, businessman and investor. (read the full text at the end).

Mushrooms, Ecstasy and Marijuana

According to the Civil Police, during the investigations nearly three thousand ecstasy pills, mushrooms and marijuana were seized. Material used to prepare the drug for sale and other chemical substances used in the manufacture of synthetic drugs were also found by police officers.

“The material found in his house demonstrates that he has a lot of knowledge in the manufacture of synthetic drugs,” said the delegate.

The Civil Police also informed that it continues with the investigations aimed at identifying and holding the actor’s suppliers accountable.

The defensive panel of Mr. Wigor goes public to clarify that there is a lot of false news being released, including about the amount of drug found, in addition to the way in which the arrest was given.

He informs that Wigor, recently, treated a cancer that brought him several side effects, including depression, causing a chemical dependency. It is also noted that Wigor has never sold drugs, and the amount found in his house is exclusively for personal use.

Another point to be highlighted is that Wigor is not a digital influencer, he is a civil engineer, businessman and investor. As for imprisonment, there were several illegalities that should be discussed in the judiciary, where appropriate measures will be taken.

It is worth noting that this is a preliminary investigation, with no ongoing criminal action or complaint against Wigor. Furthermore, for those who knew Wigor and know of his nature and for those who are meeting him now, we ask for respect and understanding and remember that life is made of obstacles, challenges, and mental conflicts, and in justice everyone is innocent until if proven otherwise.

