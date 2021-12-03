Actor who participated in the film Dois Filhos de Francisco is arrested

The actor Wigor Oliveira Lima, 28, was arrested in Goiânia on Wednesday (1), suspected of selling drugs on social networks and at parties in the region. According to the G1 portal, the Civil Police found drugs in the young man’s home while carrying out a search and seizure warrant. then

Wigor became known nationally after playing Luciano Camargo in the first phase of the film “Dois Filhos de Francisco”, released in 2005. The film tells the story of the duo Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano based on the efforts of his father, Francisco, who gave blood to both being famous. thus

According to police chief Rômulo Figueiredo de Matos, responsible for the case of Wigor, the actor himself admitted the crime. But after he spoke to his lawyer, he changed the story and claimed he had no knowledge of the drugs that were found in his home. then

“In the car, he confessed that he sold drugs, but said that it was only to friends and close people at parties. He also said that he has two companies and that he works as an actor and digital influencer, not using the drug sales as a source of income”, explained the delegate.

Personal use

The actor’s defense lawyers said, on Thursday (2), that he does not sell drugs and the substances found in his house are for personal use.

Until this Thursday morning (2), the actor was still in prison, according to the defense, who said he was also waiting for the custody hearing.

He recently treated a cancer that had several side effects, including depression, causing a chemical dependency, according to the defense. The lawyers emphasize that Wigor is not a digital influencer, but a civil engineer, businessman and investor.

Three mul ecstasy pills

According to the Civil Police, during the investigations, nearly three thousand ecstasy pills, mushrooms and marijuana were seized. Police officers also found materials used to prepare the drug for sale and other chemicals used in the manufacture of synthetic drugs.

“The material found in his house demonstrates that he has a lot of knowledge for manufacturing synthetic drugs”, said the delegate.

The Civil Police also informed that it continues with the investigations aimed at identifying and holding the actor’s suppliers accountable.

Actor who participated in the film Dois Filhos de Francisco is arrested. Photos Civil Police Disclosure.

defense note

The defensive panel of Mr. Wigor goes public to clarify that there is a lot of false news being released, including about the amount of drug found, in addition to the way in which the arrest was given.

He informs that Wigor, recently, treated a cancer that brought him several side effects, including depression, causing a chemical dependency. It is also noted that Wigor has never sold drugs, and the amount found in his house is exclusively for personal use. then

Another point to be highlighted is that Wigor is not a digital influencer, he is a civil engineer, businessman and investor. As for imprisonment, there were several illegalities that should be discussed in the judiciary, where appropriate measures will be taken.https://tpc.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

It is worth noting that this is a preliminary investigation, with no ongoing criminal action or complaint against Wigor. Furthermore, for those who knew Wigor and know of his nature and for those who are meeting him now, we ask for respect and understanding and remember that life is made of obstacles, challenges, and mental conflicts, and in justice everyone is innocent until if proven otherwise. thus