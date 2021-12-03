Actress Juliana Caldas criticizes Netflix film Amor Sem Medida

Juliana Caldas, actress known for the soap opera The Other Side of Paradise, made harsh criticisms of Love with no limits, new movie from Netflix with Leandro Hassum, for its prejudiced portrayal of people with disabilities. In a video shared on your Instagram, she accused the production of making use of enabling jokes about dwarfism, including “compare the guy’s male organ to his size”.

In his testimony, Caldas condemned the fact that the studio did not cast an actor with dwarfism for the role of Hassum, who plays a dwarf neurosurgeon, opting to diminish the actor with the use of computer graphics. “It’s absurd, we try to fight for respect, for our space. For example, a space that could have had an actor really dwarfed in the film, didn’t have”.

For syrup, love without measure he would receive more reprimand if his mood was based on prejudices such as racism, LGBTphobia or fatphobia. “When we talk about dwarfism, most of the time it’s in this form of totally prejudiced enabling joke”.

Talking about the soap opera of Walcyr Executioner, in which her character was mistreated by her mother because of dwarfism, the actress said that the serial did not allow the public to laugh at people with dwarfism. “If there was an opening for you to question, yes, about many things and how it hurts the next”.

Check out Caldas’ full testimonial below: