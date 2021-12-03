After a serious condition of COVID-19, the anti-vaccine leader says he will be immunized – International

Denialist starts to defend vaccine after facing serious situation of COVID-19 (photo: Reproduction/Youtube/antennatre) Against all scientific evidence – and the World Health Organization (WHO) itself – anti-vaccination groups are still against the immunization against COVID-19 on the planet. However, they easily “convert” to science when they face death when facing serious cases of the disease.

This is the case of Italian denial leader Lorenzo Damiano, who was hospitalized in a semi-intensive care unit for seven days after testing positive for COVID-19. The 56-year-old man contracted the disease while traveling to Medjugorje, BiH.

His serious health condition convinced him of the importance of the role of science and immunization in the face of the advance of the pandemic. “After that period, I now have another view of the world and I’m going to get vaccinated,” he told local newspapers.

Anti-vaccination movement

Damiano even founded the movement “Nuremberg 2”, which proposed to prosecute those responsible – it is not yet known which – for the “grand scheme of a virus created on purpose”. The Italian used religion to justify also that “the vaccine does not come from God”.

Now, “converted” by his own health framework, he says he will do everything to convince the population of the importance of vaccination. “I will be ready as soon as possible, whenever God wills, to let the whole world know how important it is to pursue science collectively,” he declared.

In Italy, more than 84% of COVID-19’s target audience is already fully vaccinated. However, the numbers in the country are still worrying: 6 million people have not even taken the first dose.

“Sometimes I have to go through a narrow door to understand things as they are. Get vaccinated all of them”, completes Damiano.